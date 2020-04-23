Pendleton Ward's Hulu Animated Series THE GOSPEL MIDNIGHT Is There an Odd Tour to ... Somewhere? - GeekTyrant

Now, with all those negatives out of the way, let’s consider the positives. The colors and animation are beautiful 99% of the time, it can be tiring to observe psychedelic colors for 20 minute sessions. To illustrate my point, a red alert rose can be beautiful, but it is much less impactful in a room full of beach balls. The visions are nice, but after a while they become empty because it’s the same, weird wacky weirdness all the time.

Another positive thing about the show is the actual conversations. If this was just a podcast, I think I’d be more interested than this series of conversations that deliberately ignores their surroundings. Topics include parenting to drug litigation until reconciliation with death. Some of the insights are very interesting and well told, but it can sometimes feel a bit preachy. The last episode is the only episode with some weight in the story and conversation between Clancy and the person he interviews, which is too bad because he’s set up for more adventures with Clancy, but didn’t it happened for a while probably.

The Midnight Gospel takes many risks, and only a few actually pay for it. It’s not a bad show at all, but it’s hard to find a reason to watch it when most episodes are barely connected, and yet they feel as they should be. The first and last episodes, and just about one or two in the middle, are worth watching, but that’s it.