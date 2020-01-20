Pending impeachment lawsuit against Trump increases the urgency of the Senators Push: NPR campaign

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, speaks during a campaign event on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. The impeachment proceedings against President Trump will pull her and three other candidates off track at a critical point.

How confident are the Iowa Democrats in their decisions that are now two weeks away?

The answer Renee Kleinpeter gave to NPR when asked which candidates she narrowed her choices down to could sum it up: four seconds of laughter.

“I’ll go with anyone who can beat Trump,” she said after laughing. “I wish someone could tell me.”

Since there are no reliable election crystal balls, the Iowans keep their options open instead. The most recent Iowa poll released earlier this month found that more than half of the likely democratic citizens were either undecided or could change their choices before February 3.

Now, in the midst of all this current, the four US senators who are still in the race will disappear from the election campaign. As of Tuesday, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet will serve as impeachment judges in the Senate six days a week.

The looming process – and the associated uncertainty in the days leading up to the first major competitions in Iowa and New Hampshire – has made the campaign a little more pressing this weekend. Snowstorms in both countries also did.

“Thank you for understanding that I can’t be here every day, so you show up on that snowy day,” said Klobuchar to a crowd in Coralville, Iowa.

Like the other three senatorial candidates, Klobuchar insists she is not worried about missed campaign events and stresses her constitutional responsibilities as a judge.

And she joked to the crowd: “I am a mother and can balance things really well.”

Your campaign also plans remote Skype events, as well as the use of family members and substitute members to meet potential supporters. And as the process began to emerge, Klobuchar accelerated her schedule for visits to all 99 counties in Iowa.

“I just stuff everything I can do every waking hour,” she said.

Still, some advocates are not as confident about how the process could affect Klobuchar’s opportunities. (She is currently taking part in the fifth election in Iowa.) “In order not to come out and meet more people … I can’t see how that would hurt anything,” said Tim Behlke shortly after he signed a letter of commitment. To-Caucus card.

Democratic presidential candidate and senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, speaks during a town hall on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Of course, the impeachment will not completely end the campaign for the senators in the race. Sanders has already announced a rally this Wednesday evening in Iowa. He will fly there after the process for that day is complete and will be back in Washington DC the next morning.

And the process will have no impact on the other hallmarks of campaigns in the last days of a race: volunteers and organizers knocking on doors and calling and texting potential visitors; and advertising on television, radio and online.

Still, the weekend of the election campaign was associated with a touch of premature nostalgia for some of the candidates who spent most of the past year in Iowa.

“I’m going to miss all the questions I get from people, the unfiltered questions, people who stand up and say,” This is important to me. Talk to me about it, “” Warren said to reporters Des Moines after a Sunday rally.

“I really loved that part of the campaign and I hope that I will be able to get to Iowa more,” she said, “because the good people of Iowa really taught me the core areas of democracy.”