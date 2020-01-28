Pence visits as legislators demand end of programs

CLOSE

Schools like those run by Hope Christian participate in school choice programs. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Both sides in Wisconsin’s long-standing voucher school battle will converge on the State Capitol on Tuesday when supporters host Vice President Mike Pence for a pick program and rally and critics will unveil a bill that would dismantle state bond programs.

The so-called Public Education Reinvestment Law, which would also reduce class sizes, has virtually no chance of passing into a state where Republican lawmakers who historically supported tax-funded coupons for schools private houses control the two chambers of the Legislative Assembly.

Representative Jonathan Brostoff (Photo: Jonathan Brostoff)

However, representative Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, will introduce the bill on Tuesday at a press conference with the public school advocacy group Wisconsin Public Education Network.

“I want to have an efficient public education system. Public education is the soul of Wisconsin, “said Brostoff, who brought forward the announcement date after learning that Pence would participate in the National School Choice Week event at Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

He argues that the current funding system “siphons resources” from public schools, which are then accused of poor performance.

“The system is extremely unfair,” he said.

Tammy Olivas of Hispanics for School Choice, which hosts Pence for the rally and the program, declined to discuss the bill or Brostoff’s calendar, saying it would remove the “festive” nature of his organization’s event.

But Jim Bender of School Choice Wisconsin, who co-sponsored the event, called Brostoff’s measure “an insignificant proposition from someone who cannot cite local facts and who seeks to push the same old talking points”.

The President of the Assembly, Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not return on Saturday to discuss the measure.

Hispanics for School Choice said at least 700 people are expected to attend this event, which will feature performances by good school students.

The events come a week after the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a potentially historic case that could shape the future of taxpayer-funded voucher and scholarship programs across the country.

Espinoza c. Montana Department of Revenue involves a decision of the Montana Supreme Court ending the state’s use of a tax credit scholarship program that allowed children to attend private schools, including denominational schools.

The case concerns “two fundamental constitutional principles: the separation of church and state and the prohibition of religious discrimination,” said Professor Harvard Mark Tushnet in an analysis by Harvard Law Today.

Wisconsin is home to the country’s oldest voucher program, Milwaukee Parental Choice, which began in 1990 as a way to allow predominantly black children in the poorest neighborhoods of Milwaukee to withdraw from poorly performing public schools.

In 1998, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that it was constitutional for religious schools to receive state funding, paving the way for the expansion of the program statewide.

Today, more than 43,000 children attend private, mostly religious, schools in Wisconsin through four separate coupon programs – the Milwaukee, Racine and Wisconsin Parental Choice programs; and a statewide program for students with special needs.

It cost taxpayers just under $ 350 million last year, much of which was deducted from local public schools, which then have to decide to cut their own programs or increase local property taxes. In recent years, most of the expansion has taken place in communities outside of Milwaukee and Racine.

Voucher promoters argue that their schools save state money because they educate students for less money.

Brostoff’s bill would begin to phase out choice programs by prohibiting new students and schools from participating starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

The Republicans of the State and in particular Vos supported the program of choice of the schools.

However, Brostoff thinks the bill could be passed, but it takes “people’s power” to do it.

Brostoff said if the Legislative Assembly can pass nearly $ 3 billion in tax credits, with little support from Democrats, to lure Foxconn Technology Group to Wisconsin, it is possible that this bill be adopted.

“We can hire teachers directly for a fraction of what has been promised to Foxconn,” said Brostoff. “I think it’s doable.”

Contact Annysa Johnson at [email protected] or 414-224-2061. Follow her on Twitter at @JSEdbeat.

