Pence to tackle dairy problems during Wisconsin visit, says Evers

Governor Tony Evers, on the left, and Vice President Mike Pence, on the right (Photo: Sentinel Jr.)

MADISON – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gave Vice President Mike Pence a boost on Monday, saying that people should challenge Pence when he visits the state for his views on preserving small dairy farms.

“I hope someone asks him if he agrees with Sonny Perdue when Sonny Perdue said that small farms are part of Wisconsin history,” Evers told reporters.

Evers was referring to comments made by President Donald Trump’s secretary of agriculture when he visited Wisconsin in October. Perdue did not categorically say that small dairy farms are “old history”, but suggested that they should be enlarged to stay in business.

Pence will appear at the State Capitol on Tuesday to deliver a speech promoting private schools as part of National School Choice Week. Evers, formerly director of state schools, said he would not be at the Capitol when Pence delivered his speech.

With his brief comments on Monday, Evers tried to focus his attention on Monday on Perdue’s dairy policy and comments.

“Now what we see, of course, is that economies of scale have taken place in America – the big ones get bigger and the small ones get lost,” Perdue said in October. “It is very difficult to achieve economies of scale with capital requirements and all environmental regulations and everything else today to survive the milking of 40, 50, 60 or even 100 cows, and that is what that we saw.”

He went on to say that “it remains to be seen” whether farms should expand to stay in business.

“Everyone will have to make their own economic decisions about whether they can survive,” said Perdue. “Farmers are very good at dealing with difficult times.”

A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to Evers’ comments.

Last week, Evers called a special legislative session to deal with the dairy crisis. He offered a $ 8.5 million package to improve dairy exports.

