Pence: Beijing shows unprecedented transparency regarding coronavirus

Beijing has demonstrated an “unprecedented level of transparency” in dealing with the growing coronavirus outbreak, and the United States is ready to provide “any and every support,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

“The loss of life, the coronavirus that affects people in China and fortunately a small number of people in the United States, is heartbreaking, but we are ready to work with China to provide them with any assistance,” said Pence CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Thursday on enhanced cooperation and the role of the World Health Organization. Pence said that Trump had made it clear to Xi that his country would be supported by the government.

The Chinese National Health Commission has increased its confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the country to 31,161. The death toll has risen to 636, another in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong. 11 cases were reported in the United States.

There are various measures in China, including travel bans and monitoring citizens for fever and cough, and Pence, along with others, praised the government there for its willingness to share information.

Meanwhile, Trump has “taken unprecedented steps to end air travel and restrict China’s access to the United States,” said Pence. “We are encouraged by the results. We are encouraged by the numbers.”

Government officials met with representatives of the disease control centers late Thursday, Pence said.

“We believe that the threat here in the US remains relatively small due to President Trump’s determined action,” he said. “But President Trump also made it clear last night that the United States is ready, willing, and able to use resources at the World Health Organization to help China deal with this crisis.”

