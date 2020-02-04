Penalty reduced for man who cooperated on corruption case

ATLANTA – A judge agreed to reduce the prison sentence for a former contractor from the city of Atlanta by one year after prosecutors said he had “substantially assisted” them in a federal investigation into a pay-to-play settlement for city ​​contracts.

Judge Steve Jones of the US district signed an order on Tuesday for the imprisonment of Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. from five years to four. In January 2017, Mitchell was the first in a series of people charged with federal corruption investigations in the town hall during the administration of former mayor Kasim Reed, who had a limited duration when he left office in January 2018.

Eight people have been charged in the ongoing investigation, and six have pleaded guilty and sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors have said that Mitchell and another urban construction contractor, Charles P. Richards Jr., have bribed Mitzi Bickers to represent their companies and send lucrative urban construction contracts to their companies. For much of that time, prosecutors have said that Bickers was a city employee.

Prosecutors said that Mitchell paid more than $ 1 million in exchange for city contracts. He also laundered money from the city by trying to hide the source and by avoiding reporting requirements for transactions in federal currencies, they said.

Mitchell, 66, pleaded guilty to conspiracy bribery and money laundering just over a week after he was charged. He was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2017, followed by three years of controlled release. He was also instructed to pay around $ 1.12 million in refund.

Jones’ order on Tuesday says that the other terms of Mitchell’s sentence should remain the same.

Shortly after he was approached by FBI agents, Mitchell agreed to collaborate, make undercover recordings, and provide agents multiple times, prosecutors said in a request for reduction of the sentence filed with the court on January 15. His cooperation led to the prosecutions of Richards, Bickers and Shandarrick Barnes, prosecutors said.

Barnes, who worked for Bickers, had thrown a concrete block with the message “ER, shut up!” Through a window of Mitchell’s house in September 2015. Barnes told investigators that he knew that Mitchell was cooperating in the investigation and that agents had asked about Mitchell’s taxes and payments that Mitchell had made to companies associated with Bickers.

The requested 20% reduction of the sentence “is proportional to Mitchell’s cooperation and his willingness to plead guilty prematurely,” prosecutors wrote, adding that the reduction “rewards him sufficiently for his past and any future cooperation – including additional meetings and witnesses. “

Richards, 67, was charged with paying $ 193,000 in bribes and was only charged a few weeks after Mitchell in February 2017. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy bribery and worked with prosecutors. He was sentenced on the same day as Mitchell to two years and three months in prison and to repay $ 193,000.

Last February, Jones signed off the prosecutor’s request for a seven-month or 25% 25% penalty for Richards. Prosecutors said that Richards had spoken with researchers several times and provided business and financial information. Much of the information he provided directly linked Mitchell and Bickers to the bribery plan, prosecutors said.

Richards was released from the guardianship of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 10, according to the agency’s website.

Barnes pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison. Also pleading guilty and getting prison time as a result of the investigation were: former city administrator Adam Smith; Reed’s deputy chief of staff, Katrina Taylor-Parks; and former director of the Office of Contract Compliance, Larry Scott.

Bickers, who served as a city director of human services and as a political adviser, has argued for not being charged with charges such as bribery, fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns.

Old city vendor Lohrasb “Jeff” Jafari, accused of tax evasion, money laundering and bribing Smith, has also pleaded not guilty.

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press