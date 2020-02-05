Peloton’s logistics, supply chain improvements, support Q2 sales, as the company sees the app as a lead-gen tool

Sales in Peloton’s second quarter were higher than expected because the company was able to shorten the sales cycle and delivery window during the holidays due to investments in the supply chain and logistics.

Jill Woodworth, CFO of Peloton, said during a profit conference:

As Thanksgiving fell later in the year, the longer promotional period allowed us to better divide our sales and deliveries to ensure that bikes and treads arrived on time for the holidays. Our delivery subplanner, investments to scale supply chain logistics and seasonal hiring have enabled us to achieve much shorter order-to-delivery times than in the previous holiday period and against our expectations.

The company, billing itself as a technology, media and fitness outfit, reported fiscal sales of $ 466.3 million in the second quarter, an increase of 77% from $ 262.9 million a year ago. The net loss for the quarter was $ 55.4 million, or 20 cents per share.

Wall Street was looking for a second quarter fiscal revenue of $ 423.4 million with a loss of 36 cents per share.

The income report comes a day after Peloton has resolved his patent infringement case against Flywheel. Flywheel agreed to stop using the Peloton technology.

Peloton’s prospects were solid and the company said it was approaching the 1 million subscriber limit for fiscal 2020, but growth was lower than what Wall Street wanted and the shares took a hit after 10 hours.

During a conference call with analysts, John Foley, CEO of Peloton said:

We are convinced that consumers will continue to migrate to connected fitness experiences that offer better locations, better instructors, delayed use and a much wider and better selection of content. We see other companies entering the connected gym from different angles with digital streaming and / or hardware offers with limited interactivity. But as a pioneer and clear category leader with an undeniable first-mover advantage, we plan to continue to invest smartly in new products, interactive software and innovative content in every major fitness vertical to maintain our lead.

Over time, our # 1 goal is to make the Platoon experience more accessible to more people in all demographic categories. As we discussed earlier, our long-term goal is to have a better best product portfolio. With large-scale production, marketing efficiency and strong economy of the subscriber unit, we see an opportunity to pass on savings to consumers, allowing us to increase our reach and expand our addressable market. An important aspect of our strategy to maintain leadership in connected fitness is to also win in fitness that is only digital.

For the third quarter, Peloton expects 843,000 to 848,000 affiliated fitness subscribers with revenues of $ 470 million to $ 480 million. For the fiscal year 2020, Peloton predicted 920,000 to 930,000 affiliated fitness subscribers with revenues of $ 1.53 billion to $ 1.55 billion.

Foley said he wasn’t worried about competition. “We are clearly not surprised that others come to realize the connected fitness options and we expect more investment from competitors,” he said.

Peloton will also invest in software and hardware innovation. “It is my strong sense that as an innovation company, innovation has been at the core of what we have done over the past 7 years, and we plan to continue to innovate in terms of hardware, software, and content,” Foley said.

Specifically, Peloton will add more social and gamification functions. “We do have some really sexy social features in the queue for connected fitness offerings and digital for that matter. We have a lot of software innovation. We have hundreds of the best Python and iOS and Android engineers in New York City writes code and works with some great product lines, “Foley said. “They are going to help protect or relocate from a network impact perspective. When you think of social software and gamification, it’s all a high priority for us because we know our members want it, and it will protect us and strengthen the moat for us company. “

