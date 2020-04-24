Peloton’s liveout workout breaks the records of class attendance online

Clearly, Peloton has not suffered much after delivering a truly unique holiday ad in December.

As Bloomberg first noted, more than 23,000 people attended one of Peloton’s live cycling events – which the company claims has set a record for most people streaming a single. live classes.

The record-breaking class was led by Robin Arzón, Peloton’s vice-president and president, who published a 30-minute Pop Ride from his … living room.

Peloton confirmed to Mashable that, in addition to Pop Ride “the largest live exercise of any kind,” it also broke the company’s previous record of 19,000 riding in the 2019 Turkey Burn class (also directed by Robin).

He’s not the only exercise from home, though. Many Peloton educators began filming and streaming the same fitness and wellness content from their homes Tuesday as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you’re wondering why Peloton has been doing this for so long, since the original company took alternative precautions as the outbreak began to spread: Studios were closed to the public, including filming for classes banned only by the mentor and a very small production crew. However, this movement has also forced it to bring back the number of live classes broadcast each day.

This setup worked until Peloton confirmed that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, causing the company to temporarily suspend live broadcasting from its New York and London studios until April 30. Instead, those with a Peloton subscription will have to resort to using a massive catalog of on-demand classes.

But it looks like the Pelotons are getting back to things and operating a little earlier than planned by allowing its educators to flow right from the comfort of their homes.

And the beginning of “Live From Home” was clearly a hit. Although, I’m honestly curious if people are more interested in seeing Robin’s house than they are about to take the class.

((tagToTranslate) exercise