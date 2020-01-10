Loading...

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she would “soon” file impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, signaling a possible thaw in the conflict with Senate Republicans when she warned against it without fair Procedure to rush to acquittal.

Pelosi, D-Calif. Faces increasing pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to end the Senate president’s trial three weeks after the House Democrats charged Trump with abuse and disability. Republicans say Democrats are ashamed of their voice. But Pelosi countered that the Democrats were “proud” of compliance with the constitution and doubted that the Senate Republicans would do the same.

Many on Capitol Hill expect the Senate trial to begin next week.

“I’ll send her over when I’m done. It will probably be soon,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol, noting that she won’t postpone it “indefinitely.”

The standoff between the House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Was a will test between the two centers of power in Congress over the third impeachment process in the country’s history.

McConnell said that if Pelosi and the House Democrats were “embarrassed” to send the impeachment articles, the Senate would simply move on to other matters next week.

“You cannot involve our entire country in an endless day of impeachment,” said McConnell.

McConnell told the GOP senators at a lunchtime session that they should expect the trial next week, according to two people who are familiar with what he said. People asked for anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

At the same time, McConnell signed a resolution from Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., To allow the discharge of impeachment proceedings if the house does not submit them within 25 days. The Senate’s rules are unlikely to change before Pelosi submits the articles.

In the weeks since Trump’s impeachment, Democrats have focused on new evidence of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate its political rivals, and have urged the Senate to consider new statements, including those from John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to the White House. Republicans are also focused on a quick acquittal process.

The Republicans have the leverage with a narrow majority of the Senate of 53:47, while McConnell rejects the democratic demands for statements and documents. But the Democrats are taking advantage of the delay to question the fairness of the process in public as they try to ward off fluctuating GOP senators for the upcoming polls. Only 51 senators are required to set the rules.

“When we speak of fair trial, we mean facts, we mean witnesses, we mean documents,” said Chuck Schumer, minority leader of the Senate, D-NY. “Each of us in this Senate has to take a stand. How do my Republican friends want the American people, their voters, and their history to remember them? “

Trump weighed in from the White House and suggested that he too would like to have more witnesses in court. These include former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now seeking Democratic President nomination, and his son Hunter, as well as the government whistleblower whose complaint about the President’s pressure on Ukraine triggered the impeachment investigation.

During a phone call to the new President of Ukraine in July, Trump asked his counterpart to open an investigation into the Bidens while stopping military aid to Ukraine. A Ukrainian gas company hired Hunter Biden when his father was Vice President and Plenipotentiary of the Obama administration for Ukraine. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.

Trump suggested that his government would continue to prevent Bolton or others from appearing before senators. Many of these officials have opposed Congress’s subpoenas for their testimony.

“If we start allowing national security advisers to just go upstairs and say what they want, we can’t,” Trump said during an event with construction companies. “So we have to protect the presidential privilege for me, but for future presidents. This is very important. “

Bolton, one of four witnesses who requested Democrats, said this week that he would testify if summoned.

McConnell said from the start that he wanted to mimic Trump’s trial the last time he met President Bill Clinton in 1999 for impeachment. McConnell said there would be “no dispute” with the House Democrats over Senate proceedings.

“There will be no unfair new set of rules written just for President Trump,” McConnell said Thursday.

McConnell, who met with Trump in the White House late Wednesday, suggested last month that it would be “okay with me” if the house never sent the articles. More recently, he has relied on the constitution’s intention for the Senate to have the final say on impeachment issues. He ridiculed that Pelosi “managed to do the impossible” by bringing together Democrats and Republicans who wanted to start the process.

Some Democrats were increasingly concerned about the delay as Americans continue to be divided over Trump’s impeachment.

A leading lawmaker, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN on Thursday, “It’s time” to submit the lawsuit. But shortly afterwards, he tweeted that he had given a wrong tip: “If the spokesman believes that sticking to the articles for a long time will lead to a fair trial in the Senate, I wholeheartedly support this decision.”

It was an amazing turn, perhaps the most public, when democratic leaders tried to align House and Senate legislators with their strategy.

The delay in impeachment has also changed the political calendar. The week-long process is now likely to meet with the President’s nomination competitions beginning in early February. Several Democratic Senators are running for the party’s nomination.

Sen. Cory Booker, DN.J., hoping to the Associated Press Ground Game podcast for 2020, said that an upcoming impeachment process and other pressing issues in Washington could “stop” his presidential campaign from “stopping” Iowa in the last weeks before February 3rd.

When Pelosi stormed to a morning meeting at the Capitol, she was asked if she had concerns about losing Democratic support for her strategy. She said to reporters, “No.”

“I know exactly when,” said Pelosi. “I’m not going to tell you now.”

Pelosi is looking for what she wanted from the start – “to see the arena” and “the terms of the engagement” that McConnell will use in the process – before sending her property manager to submit the Senate impeachment proceedings. She still has to choose the managers, a source of political intrigue, as many legislators want the high-profile job.

Parliament indicted Trump in December for allegedly abusing the power of his office by putting pressure on the new Ukrainian leader to investigate Democrats, including the Bidens, by investing $ 400 million in the military Used support from the US ally, who faces Russia at its border. Trump insists that he has done nothing wrong, but his opposition to the House Democrats’ investigation led to an additional charge against Congress’s obstruction.

Associated press authors Laurie Kellman, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Darlene Superville and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.