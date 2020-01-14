Pelosi sets Wednesday elections to send impeachment to the Senate

Shutterstock

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM, MARY CLARE JALONICK and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to forward impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate. On Tuesday, pressure was put on the senators to call new witnesses to the historical process.

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi announced the next steps after meeting privately with the House Democrats in the Capitol, and ended her blockade on Tuesday, a month after she voted against Trump for abuse of power and Congress disability.

“The president and senators are held accountable,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The American people deserve the truth, and the constitution demands a trial.”

The action will initiate the Senate process, which is only the third impeachment case against the President in American history against the backdrop of a politically divided nation and an election year.

The Senate is expected to turn into an impeachment court on Thursday. The Constitution requires the Supreme Judge to preside over the jury senators and take an oath to ensure “impartial justice”.

Trump was charged by the democratically-run house with abuse of power last month for urging Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden when he withheld the country’s help and hindered the subsequent Congress investigation.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the chief judge will open the trial this week, but the significant trial will begin next Tuesday after the vacation break. He said that all 53 GOP senators are on board to start the session and examine the question of the witnesses later.

McConnell met behind closed doors with GOP senators on Tuesday when they negotiated the terms of the deal.

Senate Republicans signaled that they would reject the idea of ​​simply voting to reject the impeachment articles against Trump, as the president suggested. McConnell said he had the votes to do it.

“There is little or no mood at the Republican conference to request rejection,” said McConnell. “Our members feel obliged to listen to the arguments.”

In fact, more and more senators are saying that they want to make sure that the basic rules include the opportunity to call new witnesses.

Maine Senator Susan Collins is leading an initiative among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney from Utah and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, to cast voices.

“My position is that a vote should be taken on whether to call witnesses or not,” said Collins.

Romney said he wanted to hear from John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor in the White House. Others have raised the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine, which is run by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Democrats urged Republicans, who have a narrow majority in the Senate, to think about new statements and argued that new information had surfaced during Pelosis’ months of delay in making the allegations.

“We want the truth,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, on Tuesday when the chamber opened. The Senate has called witnesses in other impeachment proceedings against the President. “Do the Senate Republicans want to break the lengthy historical precedent?”

Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, and are almost certain to acquit Trump. During the impeachment process, only 51 votes are required to approve rules or call witnesses. Only four GOP senators could form a majority with Democrats to insist on new statements. It would also take just 51 senators to dismiss Trump’s charges.

McConnell drafted an organizational resolution describing the next steps. The approval is expected to be among the first votes in the process next Tuesday.

He prefers to partially model Trump’s process based on the process that President Bill Clinton ran in 1999. This process also included requests to fire or convene new witnesses.

“Fifty-one senators will decide who to call,” said McConnell.

Senators say if witnesses are allowed, some Republicans could also try to summon Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, Burisma, while his father was vice president.

McConnell is reluctant to call in new witnesses who will prolong the process and face vulnerable senators due for reelection in 2020. At the same time, he wants to give the same senators enough space to show voters that they are listening to demands for a fair trial.

Most Republicans now appear ready to agree to McConnell’s plan to begin the process and to consider witnesses later, rather than in advance, as the Democrats would like.

Collins urges that at least the promise of witness votes be included in the organizational decision, with the vote on Bolton or other specific witnesses to take place later.

It is by no means clear that, once cast, these votes would actually cast a majority against the summons from Bolton or the others.

“I have worked to ensure that we have a process where we can vote whether we need additional information or not, and yes, that would include witnesses,” Murkowski told reporters.

McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday and ridiculed the “bizarre world” of Pelosi’s impeachment strategy, which delayed submitting the charges for weeks.

“Do these sound like leaders who really believe that we are in a constitutional crisis that requires the worst means?” McConnell asked. He rejected Pelosi’s recent proposals that Trump, whatever the Senate judges, be “indicted forever”.

“It will be up to the Senate to end it with seriousness and sobriety,” he said.

The Senate chaplain opened the session of the day with an obvious nod at what lies ahead.

“Teach our legislators to disagree with respect, courtesy, and humility,” Kaplan Barry Black, a retired Rear Admiral of the Navy, said in prayer. Help them remember, he prayed, “Patriots live on both sides of the aisle.

Associate press writers Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.