Pelosi sends accusation to senate for historical trial | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Pelosi was especially happy Friday as she stepped through Capitol, despite the increasing pressure on her to stop delaying the trial. Her decision to end the confrontation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not completely exclude the question of whether the Senate will consider new witnesses, as some would like, to relieve pressure on senators to decide.

Trump quickly signaled his intention to block any statement from John Bolton, the brash former national security adviser who could be a wildcard witness in the process. Bolton said that if he received a summons, he would appear before the senate.

At the same time, a major GOP centrist, Maine Senator Susan Collins, whose voice is one of the most watched, announced on Friday that she was in discussion with other republicans about a strategy that would allow the senate to hear new testimonies.

Although the rules of the Senate process remain restless, the outcome is not. It is generally expected that Trump will be acquitted of the allegations that he has abused power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and subsequently hindering Congress in his investigation. No president has ever been removed by the senate.

“Ridiculous,” Trump told Laura Ingraham of Fox News about the speaker’s play. “Nancy Pelosi will perish as the least successful House speaker in our nation’s history,” he said.

When asked if he would invoke the privilege of executives to block Bolton’s testimony, Trump said, “Well, I think you should do that because of office.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who worked closely with the White House on strategy, said on Friday afternoon that the Senate “would like to start.”

Republicans have the leverage, with a slim majority of 53-47 Senates, if McConnell can keep GOP senators on board with his strategy. So far, they have been in favor of modeling the trial after the trial that was used in Bill Clinton’s latest presidential accusation 20 years ago. It explained a path to start the process and vote for witnesses later.

Despite McConnell’s desire for a speedy trial, some Republicans have indicated in his caucus that they are open to witnesses. Only 51 senators are needed to set the rules, and democrats are trying to win over the hesitant GOP senators to vote with them when they hear new testimonials.

“I hope we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the process, so that witnesses for both the house managers and the counsel of the president have the opportunity to choose,” Collins said. “It is important that both parties are treated fairly.”

Since the House’s vote on December 18 to accuse the president, the confrontation between Pelosi and McConnell, the two power centers in Congress, has consumed Capitol Hill and distorted political dynamics.

The speaker refused to send the articles to the senate until she knew there would be a fair trial with witness testimony. She also asked McConnell for more information about the test structure, which she could use to determine who she would appoint as impeachment managers. McConnell refuted all her demands.

On Friday, Pelosi ended the stalemate by saying that she had asked Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to make the decision next week to appoint managers and pass on the articles of deposition to the Senate. It did not set a date for the vote in Parliament.

McConnell indicated on Friday that the trial would begin soon. “We will tackle it as quickly as possible,” he said.

The transfer of documents and naming of House impeachment managers are the next steps needed to start the Senate process. Nevertheless, questions remain in the Senate about the scope, format and duration.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer is eager to test Senate Republicans, especially those like Collins who are eligible for re-election in 2020, with votes to enforce Bolton’s testimony, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others who have so far resisted appearing before the Congress .

“Senate Democrats are ready for the process to begin and will do everything we can to see the truth come out,” Schumer said.

Bolton, who was present for various internal discussions in the White House about Ukrainian policies at the center of the Democratic accusation case, is one of the most convincing of the four witnesses Schumer suggests.

The former national security adviser clashed with the Ukrainian policy of the president and said he did not want to be part of a “drug deal” that was being prepared. He called Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, others have testified that he orchestrated an alternative foreign policy outside the official channels, a “grenade” that would go off.

Chuck Cooper, a lawyer for Bolton, declined to comment.

The House accused Trump in December of accusing him of abusing the power of his office by inciting Ukraine’s new leader to investigate Democrats, leveraging $ 400 million in military aid to the US ally if it fights Russia against its border . Trump maintains that he has done nothing wrong, but his opposition to the House Democrats investigation led to an additional charge against obstruction of Congress.

During a telephone conversation in July with the new president of Ukraine, Trump asked his counterparty to investigate democrat Joe Biden, who is running for his party’s presidential election, and his son Hunter while holding up military aid to Ukraine . A Ukrainian gas company hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice-president and the Obama-government point-man in Ukraine. There are no indications that Biden did something wrong.

It is still unclear who will appoint Pelosi as impeachment managers to prosecute the Senate case.

Nadler, D-N.Y., And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Are likely to lead the team.

What was more certain is that the group will be more diverse than the 1999 team in Clinton’s trial, all of whom were male and white. Pelosi is expected to be diverse in terms of gender and race, as well as geographically.

