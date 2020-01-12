“This president is indicted for life,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking of President Trump, “regardless of the playing spirit on the part of Mitch McConnell.” ImpeachedForLife to start trends on Twitter.

The President has been removed from office – and Chief McConnell’s playful spirit will not erase this fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 12, 2020

During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi defended his impeachment decisions, including preventing the articles from being sent to the Senate. Pelosi had been postponed because she did not believe that the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, would allow a fair trial or allow witnesses to testify. She also spoke about the democratic caucus vote next week on when to send items to the Senate.

“We are confident in the indictment,” said Pelosi. “And we think there is enough evidence to remove him from office.” However, we want the American people to see the truth, and why are (Republicans) afraid of the truth? “

Asked by Stephanopoulos if she had “doubts” about the retention of articles, Pelosi replied: “No, no, no. We think this is a positive result in terms of additional emails and uncensored information that has been passed on. (Former National Security Advisor) John Bolton said he would testify if summoned by the Senate (and) other information has been provided. “

In addition, Pelosi did not rule out adding other indictments, but said that she wanted to see what the Senate was doing first.

Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi for a tweet that the president had sent moments earlier, calling him “Crazy Nancy”.

George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally catch up on my conversation with the President of Ukraine and read his false words in Congress and around the world, as if I said it? He got caught! Ask why the hearing was the most unfair and biased in history?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

While doing a wheelchair psychoanalysis on Trump, Pelosi replied, “I don’t like spending too much time on his crazy tweets, because all he says is a projection. When he calls someone crazy, he knows he is. Whatever he says, you can just translate it back to who he is. “

JUST IN: President Nancy Pelosi responds to Trump’s tweets, telling @GStephanopoulos, “I don’t like spending too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls someone a fool, he knows he is. “https://t.co/G6Ef3GUsED pic.twitter.com/8cWuCN8N8P

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 12, 2020

Pelosi then pivoted, saying, “Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that Donald Trump will not have in the White House in one way or another. In ten months, we will have elections if we do not withdraw it sooner. But, again, he will be indicted forever. “