Pelosi makes pitch for more deposition proof

The newest: Pelosi makes pitch for more accusation evidence

from The Associated Press

Posted on Jan 16 2020 8:44 am PST

House President Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, January 16, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

The latest news about President Donald Trump’s accusation (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the report from a federal watchdog on President Donald Trump’s freezing to Ukraine makes it more important for Congress to get new testimonials and documents.

Pelosi spoke Thursday after a federal watchdog agency reported that withholding military aid was breaking the law. Withholding the help is central to Trump’s accusation.

Trump became the third accused president in history for demanding that Ukraine investigate his political rivals while freezing Congress approved money.

Pelosi told reporters: “Due to the faithful implementation of the law, the president cannot replace his own policy priorities with those laid down by Congress in the law.”

She added: “This again reinforces the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate.”

The Senate begins to turn into a court on Thursday to accuse the accusation articles in which Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

The corresponding press

