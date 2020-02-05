Pelosi destroys Trump’s speech. Right there on the podium.

House speaker Nanci Pelosi tears her printed copy of President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech after his speech on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (PBS via YouTube)

By LAURIE KELLMAN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – And then she tore up the speech.

As soon as President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union speech, House Speaker Pelosi tore the paper on which it was printed in two.

Right there, on the camera, behind Trump’s back. As he resigned, she tore again. Then a third time. And a fourth. If Trump knew that the American massacre was behind him, he would not respond when he left. But Pelosi was on her property, with a deep understanding of her audience – and she wasn’t ready yet. In case there was some confusion, Pelosi kept some of the address for her family in the gallery, in full view of reporters.

“It was a manifesto of errors,” Pelosi told reporters when she left the Capitol. Ripping was not planned, according to a person close to the Democratic speaker who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Republicans rejected her display, on the eve of Trump’s acquittal in the process of depositing the Senate, as a tantrum.

“She might as well plan to attract independent voters,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “Pelosi and the Democrats were on their hands because of all the good news for Americans in that speech.”

“This speech was about American heroes and American workers,” tweeted Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican poll. “She decided it was worth literally tearing apart.”

Tearing the speech gave Pelosi the final visual word about Trump, who had spoken to the House from a powerful position. He arrived in the room with the full power of the Republican Party behind him. She leads a party in the grip of a divisional problem of the presidential nomination that the kick-off Iowa caucuses had only ruined the night before. The house had dropped Trump on her watch. But the senate was ready to acquit him.

From the start, the event was uncomfortable because the history between the two was so icy. They had not spoken since October, when Pelosi pointed to Trump above a White House conference table, suggesting that Russia had him under control and walked away.

Now Trump returned to the same room where he was deposed, standing in front of the same Democrats who called him unfit for office and tried to expel him. He stepped to the podium and handed navy blue folders with his speech to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

Photos from that moment show that Trump accidentally handed over the copy of Pence to Pelosi. The outside reads in gold letters: “The President of the United States Senate.” That is the title of Pence.

At that moment, Pelosi held out a hand. Trump did not acknowledge it, but turned to start his speech.

Pelosi, famous for casting shadow, especially on Trump, gave a glance.

For 78 minutes, Trump praised a “Great American Comeback” on his watch, just three years after taking office to destroy a “American Carnage” country under his predecessor. Pelosi read through her copy while he spoke.

Trump presented the Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh with raw applause and a gloomy reception by House Democrats.

“My countrymen, the best is yet to come,” he concluded.

Pelosi had already collected the papers for her large ripping finish, which she later said was “courteous to do, considering the alternative.”

The moment was a less joyful echo of last year’s State of the Union, when Pelosi stole the show with a grin and slap, face to face with Trump. Then the Democrats were triumphant after election victory that took away the House of Republican control and placed Pelosi back in the speaker’s chair.

Rep. Arrived that night. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a white pantsuit with a white hood and he was prominently in the middle of the Democratic department. On Tuesday evening, on the eve of Trump’s acquittal, the congresswoman skipped the speech completely.

“After much thought, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and undermining of the Constitution,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez a few hours before the speech. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.”

This story has been corrected to show that Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom, not the Medal of Honor.