Pelosi decides on Wednesday to send deposition to Senate | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The action will launch the Senate procedure, only the third trial of presidential accusation in American history, a dramatic attempt in the midst of a politically divided nation and an election year.

Trump was accused by the Democratic-led House last month of an alleged abuse of power by forcing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress in the next section.

The process would then begin within a few days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday to ridicule what he called the “bizarre world” of Pelosi’s accusation strategy that postponed the transfer of charges for weeks.

“Do these sound like leaders who really believe we are in a constitutional crisis, a crisis that requires the ultimate remedy?” McConnell asked. He rejected Pelosi’s recent suggestions that, regardless of the Senate’s verdict, “Trump will be deposed forever.”

“It will fall to the Senate to end it with seriousness and sobriety,” he said.

McConnell later met behind closed doors on Tuesday with GOP senators negotiating the terms of the trial.

Senate republicans indicate that they would simply reject the idea of ​​voting to reject the articles of deposition against Trump, as he suggested. They consider whether a vote on such a motion can be rejected and another to call on testimonies from new witnesses.

“I think our members are generally not interested in the motion to dismiss. They think both parties should be heard, “said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Who is part of the GOP leadership, Monday.

Trump suggested on the weekend that he would rather just reject the accusations instead of giving legitimacy to House accusations, which he considered a “hoax.”

It was an extraordinary suggestion, but one was suggested by Trump allies with support from some GOP senators, including McConnell.

But it is clear that McConnell does not have the votes that his GOP majority needs to do that.

Sen. Susan Collins from Maine leads an effort among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney from Utah and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, to ensure that the basic rules include the ability to call new witnesses.

“My position is that there is a need to vote whether or not to call witnesses,” Collins said.

Romney said he wants to hear from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, who has raised the alarm about alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I expect that aside from some sort of surprise, I will vote for hearing witnesses after those opening arguments,” Romney told reporters on Monday.

Democrats have pressured Republicans, who have a lean Senate majority, to consider new testimonials, arguing that new information has emerged during Pelosi’s month-long delay in passing on the charges.

“We want the truth,” Senate Minority Chuck Schumer said Tuesday as the room was opened. He said that in other presidential accusation proceedings the senate called witnesses.

“Do Senate Republicans want to break the long-standing historical precedent?” Asked Schumer.

McConnell is working on an organizing resolution that outlines the steps forward. Adoption will be one of the first votes senators take after being sworn in as jury members by Chief Justice John Roberts before the Court of Impeachment.

Republicans control the room, 53-47, and are anything but sure to acquit Trump. McConnell hesitates to call new witnesses who would prolong the trial. He prefers to partially model the Trump trial according to the one used for the then President Bill Clinton trial in 1999. It did contain motions for resignation or calling for new witnesses.

Senators say that if witnesses are admitted, some Republicans may also try to sue Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

Only 51 votes are needed during the accusation process to approve rules or call witnesses. Only four GOP senators were able to form a majority with Democrats to insist on new testimonials. Also only 51 senators were needed to vote to reject the accusations against Trump.

Most Republicans seem willing to go along with McConnell’s plan to start the trial first and then consider witnesses later, rather than beforehand, as Democrats want.

Collins insists that at least the promise of witness voting be included in the organizing resolution. She and the others seem to be gathering support.

“I have worked to ensure that we have a process where we can vote on whether we need additional information, and yes, that would be witnesses,” Murkowski told reporters.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick and Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press