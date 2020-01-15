Pelosi Appoints Prosecutors, Calling Senate Trial

The team of Democratic House MPs who will act as prosecutors in President Trump’s impeachment trial was officially presented by President Nancy Pelosi in an announcement Wednesday morning.

The speaker named seven so-called “deputies” who will take up the case, described in the two impeachment articles the House adopted in December, that Trump abused his power by pressuring the government Ukrainian to do him political favors while refusing American Security Aid.

As expected, the group of managers will be led by the two House legislators most closely associated with the removal: the representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee who was the face of the investigation into removal, and representative Jerry Nadler. (DN.Y.), the president of the judicial committee of the Chamber whose panel wrote the articles.

The rest of the list includes a mix of veterans and emerging lawmakers, the result of a careful Pelosi process to ensure the group reflects the diversity of the Democratic caucus.

Several members of the judicial committee have been appointed directors, including the representative Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), A senior member of the Democratic leadership, and the representative Val Demings (D-FL), who also sits on the intelligence committee of Schiff .

Another member of the judiciary named in the team, the representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), brings information on the impeachment that no other manager will do: she sat on the judicial committee during the impeachment from President Clinton in 1998 and in 1973, she was a member of Congress staff who helped write impeachment articles against President Nixon.

In addition, the great class of Democrats from first-year legislators will be represented on the team, including representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), a member of the judiciary, and representative Jason Crow (D-CO), who September co-wrote with colleagues a consecutive Washington Post editorial calling for an investigation into the impeachment.

Presenting the managers at a press conference, Pelosi offered a basis for his decision-making in the constitution of the team of the House.

“The focus is on the litigants,” she said. “The focus is on the comfort level in the courtroom.” Six of the seven directors are lawyers.

Pelosi’s announcement sets up the official conclusion of the role of the plenary assembly in the dismissal process later Wednesday, when the chamber will vote on the resolution appointing directors and sending articles to the Senate. When it is adopted, the seven directors will march in official procession from the side of the US Capitol Chamber to the side of the Senate, by tradition to manually transmit the articles, by tradition.