Pellerin: Bottom line – the Ottawa LRT is still better than the alternative

I was thrilled to see a Dave Williams column in the Citizen talk a few days ago about his positive experience with the LRT. I also want to say nice things about OC Transpo.

No really. I like it. I take it every weekday. I leave the house on Greenbank Drive in the western end at 5.45 am and catch an 82 to Tunney’s. From there I drive LRT to Cyrville station and walk to my final destination. Around 3 p.m. I do the same in reverse order, except that I sometimes stop at Rideau Street for a cup of coffee and a fast shop, without having to worry about traffic or parking.

Door to door, it’s 45 to 50 minutes. I listen to a podcast or read a book when I get a seat. You wouldn’t believe how much reading I get done that way.

I’m lucky to have some time in my schedule. If the journey takes longer than expected, it is no problem, but more time to read. I don’t want to diminish the anxiety of those who struggle with the system than I do. Their complaints are well-founded and must be dealt with. For me it is going well, I know that I am not the only one.

I could choose to drive. I own a car and have cheap parking options. My car is small, so it is even possible that I can cost less gas than the $ 119.50 per month that I earn for a monthly subscription. But I prefer to read and walk. I also appreciate my reduced CO2 footprint and the fact that I am not contributing to road congestion. I use my car in the evenings and weekends to take my children to their activities, and for the odd trip to the store to load bulky items.

Before you accuse me of being Panglossian: it is clear that we have to solve the reliability problems. I also want the record to show that I’m firmly on the side of round wheels and switches that don’t glitch.

Just like everyone who uses transit, I want to be able to count on reliable planning and service that works as advertised. A train every four minutes is good; every three minutes during rush hour would be better. But for that we need more trains, and for around $ 10 million each, they can make taxpayers shine.

I agree, were it not for the deafening silence to be announced every time as a project to widen several million dollars. An example: Campeau Drive in Kanata, which according to the press release will be expanded to connect it “from Didsbury Raod to County Glen Way in Arcadian”. I had to look it up; it is a small piece of land near the shops of Tangier. I’m sure it’s beautiful. But that little piece of road costs $ 32 million that nobody complained about unless I missed something. Imagine the kickback if the city announced the purchase of three additional trains for the same amount.

See you, #autowa.

Not to place ourselves in front of each other more than necessary, but there are 300,000 transit users in this city every day, and ideally we should double that if we want to reduce our emissions. Given that there is so much money to go around, it seems to me a matter of giving priority to transit and nixing road extensions.

Basically, as a daily user, I say that OC Transpo is more than good. We are not yet where we need to be, but I have no doubt that most people who work there care about their work as much as my work. They do everything every day to bring us as efficiently as possible where we are going.

And a special shout out to all the friendly, red ambassadors who work in difficult circumstances (outside, not always near toilets) to brighten up our days.

So thanks, OC Transpo. There is room for improvement, but I know you are on the right track.

Brigitte Pellerin is an Ottawa writer who likes to ride the proletarian chariot.