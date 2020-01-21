Pegasus Cheer cleans up at first competition of the year

Charge – first row: Callie Empey, Miah-Lynn Connors, Tehya Hill, Tenlee Dempsey, Sienna Kotry, Lila McAuley, Jocelyne Lanay, Tenley MacDonald and Olivia Turton; middle row: Rheanna Smith, Olivia Proulx, Tessa Durkin, Kaylani Kingston, Kiera Campbell, Katie Rogers, Emily Calvert and Jacob Vance-Simpson; back row: Mia Wright, Nadia Saylor, Bella Ritter, Lillie Babin, Sierrah Hannaford and Poppy Holgate

The athletes of Pegasus Cheer Athletics participated in their first competition last weekend and brought back several prizes to Belleville, including two gold champions and one silver.

Four teams participated in the Varsity Sports ’Feel the Power cheerleading competition on January 18 and 19, 2020 and earned the following:

  • Charge (Junior AllStar Prep Level 1, age 6-14) – 1st place, Gold Champions

  • Reign (Junior AllStar Elite Level 2, age 9-14) – 1st place, Gold Champions

  • Reign – first row: Jazzy Allwood, Peyton Morrison, Eliza Rogers, Emma Wright and Derry Brown; back row: Maddie Blaind, Sadie Bird, Vanessa Mills, Sierra Allwood and Hannah Phillips

    Intensity (Junior AllStar Elite Level 3, age 9-14) – 2nd place, Silver Champions

  • Aspire (International Junior Elite Level 1, ages (8-16) – 7th place

“The past weekend was a fantastic start to our season,” said Liz Yntema, owner of Pegasus Cheer Athletics. “Our athletes have worked hard during their training months. It is great to see that it is bearing fruit. “

Feel The Power, which is held in Hamilton at the First Ontario Center, strives for an ultramodern competitive experience in Canada.

Go to pegasuscheer.com for more information about the Pegasus Cheer Athletics program.

Aspire – first row: Kaelynn Jackett, Arlie Brown, Abbie Phillips, Ava Robinson and Anna McNaughton; middle row: Emily Rittwage, Kendra Brown, Peyton Morrison, Ava McAuley and Brynn Lessard; back row: Makayla Boschma-Hunt, Amy Iamundo, Hailey Copeland, Abby Henley, Emma Corkey and Maddie Blaind

Intensity – first row: Kate McCaw, Jazzy Allwood, Harlee Irvine and Emma Wright; middle row: Payton McNulty, Nick Rogers and Erica Brown; back row: Sierra Allwood, Vanessa Mills, Marlee Martin, Tessa Gordon and Miah Hubble

