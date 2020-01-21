The athletes of Pegasus Cheer Athletics participated in their first competition last weekend and brought back several prizes to Belleville, including two gold champions and one silver.

Four teams participated in the Varsity Sports ’Feel the Power cheerleading competition on January 18 and 19, 2020 and earned the following:

Charge (Junior AllStar Prep Level 1, age 6-14) – 1st place, Gold Champions

Reign (Junior AllStar Elite Level 2, age 9-14) – 1st place, Gold Champions

Intensity (Junior AllStar Elite Level 3, age 9-14) – 2nd place, Silver Champions

Aspire (International Junior Elite Level 1, ages (8-16) – 7th place

“The past weekend was a fantastic start to our season,” said Liz Yntema, owner of Pegasus Cheer Athletics. “Our athletes have worked hard during their training months. It is great to see that it is bearing fruit. “

Feel The Power, which is held in Hamilton at the First Ontario Center, strives for an ultramodern competitive experience in Canada.

Go to pegasuscheer.com for more information about the Pegasus Cheer Athletics program.

Submitted by Pegasus Cheer Athletics

.