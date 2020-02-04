PEFHT is working on recruiting doctors

The need for new doctors in Prince Edward County is just as great there as in other provinces throughout the community.

The council heard Tuesday evening in Shire Hall from the director of the Prince Edward Family Health Team (PEFHT) Debbie Korzeniowski that they are stepping up their efforts to attract doctors and health workers to the area.

Other required healthcare professions are: physical therapists, optometrists, audiologists, as well as assistant staff such as dental hygienists and assistants, registered pharmaceutical technicians, PSWs in palliative care, nursing staff in palliative care and registered nurses and registered practical nurses.

She said that about 12% of health care professionals plan to close their business after retirement and that 28% of business service owners plan to retire in the next five years.

She told people around the horseshoe that there are between three and five new doctors who are planning to become a member of PEFHT this year, but that in reality only the number of retired doctors keeps track of.

Korzeniowski says that more financial support from the community and municipality is needed, while recognizing the need for doctors is a local and provincial problem.

The number of doctors allowed by the province under PEFHT is capped at 23.

Dr. Don Koval said that one of the ways the government will try to reduce the money spent is the supply of doctors.

He said the cap was originally introduced for budgetary reasons and to encourage doctors to set up practice in areas that are under maintenance.

Koval also noted that many people are moving to the area who are middle-aged or older, and there are not enough doctors to take care of everyone in a way that we like.

.