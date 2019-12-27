Pedro Martinez & # 39; World Series Baseball 2K1 & # 39; Advertising is incredible

Loading...

World Series Baseball 2K1 was the Battle Balls edition of a rush of 2K games launched on the Sega Dreamcast. Though not particularly popular or remembered, it had an extremely fun commercial that its star shared on Twitter.

Pedro Martinez, the pitcher in the Hall of Fame, who played most of his career with the Boston Red Sox, has become an integral part of TBS broadcasts since his game days are over. And, as it turned out, part of this radiation on the microphone was evident during his playing season when a digital version of the Flamethrower 2000 was used to sell Dreamcast copies of the baseball simulator.

Martinez shared the clip on Twitter and described the commercial for the game in which it appeared on the cover as a "serious relapse".

The graphics from the Sega Dreamcast are not yet well aged at the end of the second decade of the century, but they undoubtedly add to the charm. Martinez voices his character, a pixelated version of what was then the Boston Red Sox pitcher, who talks about how he will dominate you on the hill.

The spot actually takes place during the stroke training in the digital Fenway Park and is designed as a charity commercial for Pedro & # 39; s kids. Or, as Martinez calls it, "special people who need help". In other words, these are kids Martinez will highlight in World Series Baseball 2K1.

"I have more parking spaces than a used car dealer," said a blurry Martinez who gestured as fluidly as the 2000 video game technology would allow. The pictures of real children next to a digital Martinez are super funny and you can only imagine how the recording session with Pedro was at the booth.

The commercial is a wonderful look back at the year 2000, although World Series Baseball 2K1 is not remembered as well as this spot may be. Of course, what was the most fun was the graphics.