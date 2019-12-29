Pedestrians in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle: Regina – Regina police

Loading...

Published on December 29, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalized after a collision with a single vehicle in Regina on Saturday for serious injuries, the authorities said.

The incident occurred at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Second Avenue North and Arthur Street.

Regina police say a vehicle drove east on Second Avenue on Arthur Street and didn't stop at two pedestrians crossing North Avenue north east of Arthur Street.

CONTINUE READING:

Woman found dead on Regina Street on Christmas Day, police say



The vehicle hit both pedestrians, a 32-year-old woman and the eight-year-old.

The boy's injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The woman refused EMS medical treatment.

The male driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

CONTINUE READING:

"He didn't help me or anything" – 13-year-old victim of Burnaby hit-and-run appeals for justice



The story continues under the advertisement

The police continue to investigate.

Persons who have information about the incident are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or at (800) 222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) 2nd Ave N (t) Arthur St (t) Car accident Regina (t) Child hit by car (t) MVC (t) Regina Police Service (t) RPS (t) Second Avenue North (t) Single vehicle collision (t) Canada (t) news