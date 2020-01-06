Loading...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Woburn

Updated: 5:45 a.m. EST Jan. 6, 2020

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Woburn. The accident occurred at 11:00 p.m. on avenue Montvale. The car remained at the scene and the windshield suffered significant damage. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not released.

