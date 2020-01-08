Pedestrian hit by car in Boston suffers fatal injuries

Loading...

A man with life-threatening injuries in a pedestrian accident on Melnea Cass Boulevard on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police, said the victim was struck around 8:40 p.m. and was transported to Boston Medical Center . Driver remained at crash site, police say Massachusetts Department of Transportation said exit 18 via Highway 93 to Massachusetts Avenue was closed to drivers on I-93 North. and I-93 south. Boston and state police are investigating the cause of the crash.

