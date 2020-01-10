Pearson: For an inclusive city, Londoners must lead by example

Loading...

Although she spent the last part of her productive life in Toronto, Jane Jacobs became famous throughout the world as one of the major thinkers on how modern cities should reinvent themselves to survive an uncertain future.

She was not without her critics, many of them fierce and influential. While living in New York City in 1968, she was arrested for her public demonstrations against the way highways divided a great city. Tired of the blindness of officials, she and her family moved to Toronto that same year, and stayed there until she died in 2006 at the age of 89. Before she died, she was chosen as an officer in the Order of Canada.

Jacobs was celebrated and sentenced, loved and abhorred. She became the embodiment of the cities she loved: complex, vocal, diligent and, ultimately, increasingly political. Called the “Scion of Modern City Planning,” her book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, is a classic. She coined the terms ‘social capital’ and ‘eyes on the street’.

One event at the start of her career proved to be crucial and changed her perspective on cities. When she had written articles praising the architecture of American cities, a Soviet writer, V. Kusakov, attacked her for neglecting the more important story of the “ever-increasing housing crises that the cities are experiencing”. American capitalism reasoned not only that being able to produce great wealth, but also a more gloomy and poverty-stricken subculture that could eventually undo great progress.

She realized that the observation brought a great element of truth with her and began to re-examine her suspicions. She undertook to understand how wealth and poverty could grow simultaneously and how cities became examples of inequality. She had already concluded that how cities evolved was how democracy would find its future.

But what if in the coming decades the gap between the upper and middle classes of the poor and marginalized population groups in cities would narrow? It meant a big leap for Jacobs, from where people lived together to how they lived together. What if the large parts of humanity were exacerbated instead of being dissolved in the microcosm of cities?

It is becoming increasingly clear that Jacobs was planning something. Her concerns pop up in cities such as London. We have vibrant business, medical, educational and cultural communities, but just as visible are our populations of homeless, unemployed or unemployed, marginalized and trapped in poverty. All of these grow simultaneously and at the same time create larger dividing lines. While wealth is generated in our midst, despair, depression, and a belief that people’s well-being is being ignored.

As Jacobs began to understand, such weaknesses in our communities are not because of too much wealth, but not enough democracy. Politics feels separate from citizens, who in turn turn away from their collective responsibilities to their individual activities.

What is the answer to the separation between the house and the homeless? What do we say to future generations who cannot find a permanent job, a bit of benefits or loyalty to employees? We certainly can’t be a great city if it leaves so many behind.

These are the major problems of our time and they confront communities throughout the country. They can only be resolved if citizens insist hard enough to force politicians to work together at a level large enough to encompass all Londoners. And citizens must lead by example.

The latest book by Jacobs (2004) was entitled Dark Age Ahead and served as a warning that we must act together as cities. But in her conclusion she admits: “At some point it is difficult to say whether forces of cultural life or death are predominant in our cities.” At the start of the new year, it is up to us, as Londoners, to prove that it will be the first and not the last to prevail.

Glen Pearson is co-director of the London Food Bank and a former liberal member of parliament for riding the London North Center.

glen@glenpearson.ca