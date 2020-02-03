PEARS get “Cynical Serene” on new LP track – listen

(Photo by: John Allen)

Paint peeling New Orleans hardcore unit PEARS have finally blessed us with a new album. The eponymous title PEARS comes out on March 6 on Fat Wreck, and it is their third full-length, the successor of 2016 Green star. Because you are going to ruin your pants in anticipation of the release of the album, we will premiere a new song, “Cynical Serene”.

“This is a song about cautious optimism?” Frontman Zach Quinn offers more than a little rhetoric. “Maybe not. I’m not sure if it’s the same. Anyway, once you’re at the bottom, there’s nothing but up, right?”

Read more: Frank Iero revives “Revenge” guitar for My Chemical Romance reflection

“Cynical Serene” is typical, wonderful PEARS. It is 139 seconds pissed off with a vocal breakdown apparently recorded in scenic Laurel Canyon, California, amplified by a huge amount of righteous boo. And although you may be familiar with the brevity and speed of the band, you start to wonder what happened at the end of the song. (Spoiler alert: that’s where the “serenity” comes.)

“Cynical Serene” follows “Comfortably stupid”, which was released earlier this year, turning heads with the mix of melody, acceleration and mania of PEARS. Click on that later if you don’t have it yet (seriously man, what’s wrong with you?), And bite into this.

And PEARS touring America this spring, so there’s no reason for you to be cynical or serene about the state of rock on the planet. And they also play Punk Rock Bowling!

Read more: Every Time I Who unveils 2020 studio plans with Will Putney, the “Low Teens” producer

View “Cynical Serene” and their upcoming performances below with tickets here.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc9E1f4XSkk (/ embed)

American dates:

03/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Banks St Bar *

28/03 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

29/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

31/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live *

04/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Evel Pie *

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

04/04 – Pomona, CA @ characters *

04/05 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room *

04/07 – Portland, OR @ Twilight *

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Highline Bar *

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

04/10 – Vernon, BC @ Record City *

04/11 – Calgary, AB @ Palomino Smokehouse *

04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ The Buckingham *

04/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theater *

04/15 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

04/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Part Wolf *

04/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *

18/04 – Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge *

19/04 – Denver, CO, US @ Streets *

21-04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St *

04/22 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone *

04/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Red flag *

04/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia *

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling 2020

* with single mothers

Australia dates:



28/05 – Frankston, AU @ Singing Bird Studios

29/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Bendigo Hotel

05/30 – Adelaide, AU @ Metro Hotel

05/31 – Perth, AU @ The Den

06 / 01– Margaret River, AU @ Margaret River Football Club

06/03 – Canberra, AU @ Transit Bar

06/04 – Newcastle, AU @ Hamilton Station Hotel

06/05 – Brisbane, AU @ The Bearded Lady

06/06 – Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s dive

06/07 – Sydney, AU @ Frankie’s Pizza

See more: 16 memorable band photos

Fall Out Boy