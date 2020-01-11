Pearn out as head coach of the Canadian women's hockey team, Ryan takes over paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Canada went 2-6 against the reigning Olympic and world champion United States during the Pearn tenure.

The Canadians were upset by Finland in the semi-final of the 2019 world championship and did not play for the first time in the history of the gold tournament in the United States.

Canada defeated Russia for bronze.

“Perry had brought a huge amount to our program, our experience and a lot of hockey knowledge,” said Kingsbury. “He has changed part of our identity of a group. He has put forward some great ideas.

“We certainly do not regret having been on board for the past year and a half. Sometimes someone else has to cross the finish line.”

Ryan from Spryfield, N.S., will be in charge of the three February Rivalry Series games against the US, as well as the world championship in his home province March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, Kingsbury said.

“We will review again this year to see what it will look like for Beijing in 2022,” said Kingsbury.

“We would like to name our coaching staff after this world championship for years 3 and 4, so we have some consistency at the Olympic Games.

“We look at the next four months and try to make this team as prepared as possible to compete at home for a world championship.”

The Americans have won eight of the last 10 world titles, including five times gold. Canada last won a world championship in 2012.

Hockey Canada made Ryan head coach with Pearn his assistant in a couple of November exhibition games against the Americans, who won Canada 4-1 and 5-2 in Pennsylvania.

Pearn resumed coaching tasks for the first two games of the Rivalry Series games by December against the US

Canada lost 4-1 in Hartford, Conn. And 2-1 in Moncton.

“Results always play a role if our athletes respond as we want them to respond,” Kingsbury said. “It is clear that the Hartford-Moncton series certainly did not go our way. I do not want to compare because they were two separate events, different athletes were part of it and were under different circumstances.

“I really think our athletes reacted very well to Troy’s style of leadership on the couch and I really love the way we played in Pittsburgh. I just think there’s something about Troy that really takes this group to the next level can bring. “

The remaining Rivalry Series games are February 3 in Victoria, February 5 in Vancouver and February 8 in Anaheim, California. The roster of Canada will be announced later this month, Kingsbury said.

Ryan, 47, has been on the coaching staff of the national women’s team since 2016, including the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where Canada settled for silver in a shootout loss to the US

Pearn joined the staff just before the Winter Games 2018 as an assistant to Laura Schuler. The 68-year-old from Stettler, Alta., Was promoted to head coach later that year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press