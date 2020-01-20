Pearl Jam has released the tracklist for their next studio album, Gigaton. The long-awaited 12-track LP, which follows that of 2013 lightning, presents the next single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. Notably, he doesn’t include their most recent song, “Can’t Deny Me,” released in 2018 as part of their fan club Ten Club.

The quintet announced the project in mid-January following an online treasure hunt built around Paul Nicklen’s living cover photo, “Ice Waterfall”, which shows the melting of the ice caps melt water Nordaustlandet glacier.

Gigaton marks the group’s first co-production with Josh Evans, who has previously worked with Soundgarden, Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam members Mike McCready and Jeff Ament. Brendan O’Brien produced most of their records, including lightning and 2009 Backspacer.

“Achieving this record has been a long journey,” said McCready in a statement when the LP was announced. “It was sometimes dark emotionally and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental roadmap to musical redemption. Collaborate with my group mates on Gigaton in the end gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times. “

Pearl Jam will promote Gigaton on a 16-date North American tour that begins March 18 in Toronto and ends April 19 in Oakland, California. They will follow this getaway with a European summer stage which will start on June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Pearl Jam – Gigaton Track List

1. “Who never said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance of the Seers”

4. “Quick escape”

5. “Okay”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take the long way”

9. “Buckle up”

10. “Come then go”

11. “retrograde”

12. “River Cross”