Pearl Jam, 'Dance of the Clairvoyants': Song You Need to Know

A long time ago, during a brief “phase of ecstasy”, Eddie Vedder tried to write techno music. “I was listening to all these things about ecstasy,” he told me in 2006, during a nighttime conversation in a hotel room in Cleveland, Ohio. “But I was wondering,” Are they writing it on ecstasy? “It didn’t work. But I enjoyed the ecstasy.” At the same time, guitarist Stone Gossard revealed a desire to experiment with the sound of Pearl Jam – if it was up to him, he said, the group could record one or two songs that sounded like Steely Dan.

The band’s shocking new single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, from the March 27 Gigaton, doesn’t sound like “ecstatic music” or Steely Dan at all, but it’s certainly the group’s funniest song ever , with an obvious debt to Talking Heads (Vedder comes close, in points, to a real impression of David Byrne, which works in one way or another) rather than the vein Jane’s Addiction / Red Hot Chili Peppers than the group loved to exploit at the time when Jeff Ament seemed to borrow his hats from Strawberry Shortcake.

There are also welcome touches of dance-rock from the mid-2000s, with guitar hits that could be out of the early days of Franz Ferdinand (or perhaps Vedder favors the Strokes) alongside what looks like a mix of live and programmed drums and a striking bass line played by Gossard. It also illustrates the group’s continued commitment to the anti-commercial evil they would choose to release one of their most radio songs of the century now, when the prospect of a top 40 radio show broadcasting Pearl Jam is about as likely as MTV to reengage. Kennedy for a revival of the alternative nation.

In 2013, on the eve of the release of the group’s latest album, Lightning Bolt, Vedder told me that his goal for each release of Pearl Jam, even now, was to exceed the rest of the group’s catalog. The dynamism of “Dance”, alongside quotes from members of the group suggesting that the song, co-produced by the group and longtime engineer Josh Evans, was a true collaboration, are welcome signs that – despite fears that solo projects, touring and family life take priority over new music – they always try.