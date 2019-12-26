Pearl Harbor could get its first new dry dock since World War II

Loading...

Due to the increasing demand for submarines and the extension of Virginia-class submarines to carry more missiles, the Navy is considering the construction of its first new dry dock in Pearl Harbor since World War II or the creation of a 650-foot Floating docks to better maintain the Pacific Ocean-based underwater fleet.

Four dry docks are in operation in Pearl Harbor. The oldest of them, dry dock 1, was completed in 1919. Dry dock 2 was completed in 1941, dry dock 3 in 1942 and dry dock 4 in 1943, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the state's largest industrial employer, employs more than 6,000 civilians and military personnel primarily in submarines.

In response to China's and Russia's military advances, the United States is working desperately to modernize its armed forces while improving maintenance times.

Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of the Marine Lake System Command, told a congressional committee on December 4 that the Pearl Harbor yard would be the first to receive a dry dock manufacturing facility, "which, as currently planned, will include and relocate multiple dry docks much of the production work on the water. "

US Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii put the preliminary cost estimate for the new facility at $ 1.5-2 billion.

Moore said to Hirono at the hearing that "you have my obligation. You will either get a new (dry) grave dock or a floater, and you will get a dry dock manufacturing facility that will be up to date. The art."

Colleen O & # 39; Rourke, a spokeswoman for Naval Sea Systems Command, said in an email that the facility "is still being planned, so it is premature to say exactly what it will look like".

The Navy also delivered four 150-ton heavy-duty transporters that can be used to remove Virginia-class drives and shafts. Three more are expected in the near future.

"The three additional heavy-duty transporters will expand PHNSY's capabilities and enable double-docking of Virginia-class submarines," said O & # 39; Rourke.

During the maintenance work on the submarine USS Asheville, a virtual "digital twin" representation of the shipyard has now been created, said Moore.

"Once full capacity is reached in February 2020, the Navy will use this data to redesign the yard to improve the productivity, safety, and quality of life of our yard staff," said Moore.

A November Congressional Research report on the modernization of the Chinese Navy warned: "The Chinese Navy is seen as a major challenge to the ability of the US Navy to maintain and maintain control of the blue Pacific oceans during the war – The first of these challenges the US Navy has faced since the end of the Cold War. "

The Navy announced in late 2018 that it would spend $ 20 billion over a 20-year period to improve the outdated infrastructure at the Pearl Harbor yard and for an expected increase in Virginia-class submarine work as part of its yard infrastructure optimization program spending.

At the time, the Navy was talking about expanding the 497-foot dry dock 3 inland and with a deeper "flood basin" at the entrance, as well as modifications to the 1,088-foot dry dock 4 to better support submarine maintenance.

The Navy issued a "request for information" in November to investigate whether floating dry docks "for submarines" of all classes "in Pearl Harbor were a viable and inexpensive alternative to grave docks (on land). Concepts and costs were sought for a Dry dock with a minimum length of 650 feet and a production facility within the "wing walls" of the structure.

Information was asked for "to determine whether a floating dry dock would be a better option for expanding an existing dock or building a new dock," said O & # 39; Rourke.

The 377-foot Virginia-class submarines are longer than the older Los Angeles-class they are replacing, and the submarines built with the so-called "Virginia Payload Module" will feature an additional 84-foot mid-body section four vertical launch tubes have launched 28 Tomahawk missiles.

The improvement increases the submarine's weapon size from $ 3.2 billion from $ 37 to $ 65, a congressional report said.

According to the Government Accountability Office of the United States, everyone except Dry Dock 3 in Pearl Harbor can accommodate the new 460-foot submarines in Virginia. Construction begins this year with the first delivery in 2025.

According to Moore, the Navy's four public shipyards – the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington State and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard – have had their planned workload by more than 25 since 2010 % Increased We are now in the second year of a 20-year shipyard infrastructure optimization program worth $ 21 billion.

Preliminary planning for the dry dock production facility in Pearl Harbor is underway. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, the Navy said.

For the chief of the naval operation, Adm. Michael Gilday, who said at a defense forum on December 5, probably can't get everything fast enough: "I tend to not think of China in a 2035 mindset. I tend to think much more closely in China in a mindset Period related to potential problems. "

Gilday said he wanted to focus on readiness, and "in the readiness section, the first thing I talk about is maintenance of ships, and we get 35% to 40% of our ships out of maintenance on time. That is unacceptable."

According to Moore of The Naval Sea System, the four public shipyards improve punctuality and focus on increasing capacity, improving training and improving productivity. The workforce was increased from 27,368 in 2010 to 36,696 in 2018, he said.

