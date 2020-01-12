Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date Episodes, plot, cast, trailer

The season five finale of Peaky Blinders brought us a surprisingly open ending when Tommy Shelby’s plans broke at the last moment. And now we’re waiting impatiently for season six …

There are a lot of questions in the lips of all fans, but none other than “How long do we have to wait for us to peak in our lives !! ??”

If you miss the Evil Brummies (and the Evil Brummies) and can’t wait for your next gangster action update in Birmingham, we’ve put together the latest information on the new series for you.

Read on to find out what happens next.

When is Season 6’s Peaky Blinders on TV again?

In July 2019, Knight announced that he had already started writing the sixth series, and confirmed this in September RadioTimes.com that the scripts were still in progress.

By December he had finished writing the new series. “I’ve just finished writing the sixth series and it’s the best so far, but we always say that,” he told the BBC.

There was a waiting period of one or two years between the series: Peaky Blinders was launched in 2013 and returned in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

We expect Peaky Blinders to be on British television again in late 2020 or spring 2021.

Steven Knight is a very busy man these days. He also works on taboo and wrote the new Apple TV + Drama See and adapted A Christmas Carol for BBC on Christmas 2019 – so there is a possibility that it will take longer than we hoped …

What will happen in Peaky Blinders Series 6?

Details are not yet known, but the fifth series finale has certainly asked us a lot of questions!

What will Tommy Shelby do now – and is this the end of his campaign to overthrow Oswald Mosley from the inside? What will the fallout be? Will Tommy be open to the fascist leader?

Will Finn take responsibility for making details of the Oswald Mosley murder plan known? What will happen to Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan)? What will Arthur do if he loses Linda? Is Polly 100% finished with Shelby Company Ltd and how will she react to the death of her fiance Aberama Gold?

We also wonder if Steven Knight will pick up on things right after the events of the fifth series or if he will jump forward a few years before the sixth series begins.

Who is in the cast for season 6?

The cast for the next season has yet to be confirmed, but we’re pretty confident that Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby (without him it wouldn’t really be the same show!)

He will probably be accompanied by Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) and Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne).

Despite Aunt Polly’s resignation from the company, we would be surprised if Helen McCrory didn’t come back. We could also expect to see Tommy’s second wife, Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O’Keeffe), although she wasn’t his greatest girlfriend at the end of the fifth series.

But has Arthur’s wife Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) gone forever? And did Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) persuade Michael Gray (Finn Cole) to set up on her own?

Then there are Charlie Murphy (union leader Jessie Eden), Ned Dennehy (Uncle Charlie), Ian Peck (Curly), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Benjamin Zephaniah (street preacher Jeremiah Jesus).

Sam Claflin could reappear as fascist politician Oswald Mosley, although his relationship with Tommy changed significantly after the chaos in the series’ finale. And will Brian Gleeson return as Billy Boys boss Jimmy McCavern?

The recurrence of Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) also opens up the possibility of a comeback in series six.

But will we also include prominent guest stars in the show? Watch this room …

Is Season 6 the latest series from Peaky Blinders?

Fans can actually count on a sixth and seventh series from Peaky Blinders – as the author Steven Knight confirmed after the program won a BAFTA for the Best Drama Series.

“My goal is to make a family story between two wars,” he said. “So I wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It will take three more series to do that.” Period ”- ie series five, six and seven.

This means that the series six and seven must cover the 1930s to 1939.

But even after the seventh series, this may not be the last time we see Peaky Blinders.

Knight had previously raised the idea of ​​a World War II spin-off series, and rumors had long been around about a Peaky Blinders movie.