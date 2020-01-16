Peacock will be launched soon. Here's what to expect

Peacock – NBC’s new streaming service which will start this year – will be revealed to investors on Thursday. But there are already details on what to expect:

What is going on: NBCUniversal and Comcast will introduce their new streaming service, Peacock, to investors later Thursday, reports Deadline.

The streaming service is not expected to change much.

Peacock will not own all of the exclusive content. By deadline, NBCU and Comcast will continue to sub-license programs from Universal to HBO, for example.

Peacock will be available to Comcast users. Questions remain about public access from day one.

Prices: Costs mean everything for streaming services. Like others, Peacock seems to have multiple levels depending on the number of ads you can manage, according to Deadline.

Possible prices are expected to be announced on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

A free level is envisaged for Comcast subscribers and, possibly, anyone who wishes. Of course, the free tier would probably come with a bunch of ads, like Hulu.

An intermediate level would include announcements and a complete list of shows to watch.

The upper level would be ad-free.

What comes with: Peacock will present an impressive lineup from day one, according to CNN journalist Frank Pallotta, including:

“The Office” (in 2021)

“Parks and leisure”

“30 Rock”

“Fast and furious”

“Jaws”

“Back to the future”

DreamWorks animation content, such as “Shrek” and “Despicable Me”.

Peacock will have one of the most bingeable shows in 2021 (The Office), easily digestible comedies (Parks and Rec, 30 Rock), universal blockbusters (Fast and Furious) and stuff for kids (DreamWorks Animation).

Say what you want on the colorful name, but the content is there. https://t.co/H0rYKijeeg

– Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 16, 2020