Peachies pursues dream result for veteran coach

On one of New South Wales' most scenic and progressive country tracks, Taree devotees hope the New Year will bring a change of fortune to a popular hometown mare who always tries to break through before his 19th departure.

Peachies Dream, four, trained for the first time by the crafty Bob Milligan and the first pilot Grant Buckley on board, is second in a competition handicap over 1000m.

On Thursday, the great pilot Grant Buckley takes the reins of Peachies Dream. Credit: Adam McLean

Daughter of Dream Ahead, Peachies Dream was placed 10 times, finishing incredibly further than the fourth time since its debut almost two years ago until it was spelled in late July.

Typically, she hasn't done much from a wide door that picked up here 11 days ago, but is still improving with a run to the credit, and steady confidence will be on the rise, although in Line Up Girls and the three-year-old filly Sophie's Lass, she is attacking some intelligent rivals.