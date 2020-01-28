Pea farmers hope that their harvest will be a top choice for consumers

(NBC News) – You can think of peas as annoying vegetables on your plate. But thanks to a growing trend in vegetable meat in the US, pea farmers hope that consumers will choose their harvest as the first choice for protein.

America’s pea farmers are in tears. Production has increased by 40 percent compared to the previous year, the acreage has grown by 400 percent in 25 years. However, pea prices are not good.

“They know that they trade less than 10 cents a pound for the grower, which is really below production costs right now,” said Tim McGreevy, CEO of the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council.

But pea farmer Paul Kanning wants to be ahead of the curve. He bought Special Pea Seeds for 2020 from a pea protein company called Puris Foods. Puris received a $ 100 million investment from Cargill to improve pea resources and convince more farmers of each crop to use peas as part of their crop rotation.

Last year, 327 new pea protein products were launched in the United States. Farmers are confident that the new trend in vegetable meat can make up for their happiness, although tariffs imposed on their products last year leave something to be desired.