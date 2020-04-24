PDC home tournament competition calendars tonight – Friday, April 24

The PDC home tour has arrived with a number of big names registering themselves as celebrities when they return to live sports.
As the sports calendar has dropped due to the coronavirus, the PDC organized a home tour with the biggest players in darts, including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tournament Tournament Guide for details on free viewing, rules and more.
We’ve rounded out a full list of race calendars that you can watch live free on PDCTV tonight …
PDC home tour competition calendars
All nights start at 7.30 pm
Friday, April 24
Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt
Richard North v David Pallett
Adam Hunt v David Pallett
Jonny Clayton v Richard North
Richard North v Adam Hunt
David Pallett v Jonny Clayton
In the future…
Saturday, April 25
Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker
Harry Ward v Matt Clark
Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark
Michael Smith v Harry Ward
Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker
Matt Clark v Michael Smith
Sunday, April 26
Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown
Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson
Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson
Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce
Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown
Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall
Monday, April 27th
Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode
Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern
Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern
Simon Whitlock v Kirki Shepherd
Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode
Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock
Tuesday, April 28th
Max Hopp v Mike De Decker
Keegan Brown v. Conan Whitehead
Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead
Max Hopp v Keegan Brown
Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker
Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp
More confirmations need to be confirmed…