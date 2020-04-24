PDC home tournament competition calendars tonight – Friday, April 24

The PDC home tour has arrived with a number of big names registering themselves as celebrities when they return to live sports.

As the sports calendar has dropped due to the coronavirus, the PDC organized a home tour with the biggest players in darts, including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tournament Tournament Guide for details on free viewing, rules and more.

We’ve rounded out a full list of race calendars that you can watch live free on PDCTV tonight …

PDC home tour competition calendars

All nights start at 7.30 pm

Friday, April 24

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

In the future…

Saturday, April 25

Michael Smith v Martijn Kleermaker

Harry Ward v Matt Clark

Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Clark

Michael Smith v Harry Ward

Harry Ward v Martijn Kleermaker

Matt Clark v Michael Smith

Sunday, April 26

Nathan Aspinall v Steve Brown

Ryan Joyce v Simon Stevenson

Steve Brown v Simon Stevenson

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce v Steve Brown

Simon Stevenson v Nathan Aspinall

Monday, April 27th

Simon Whitlock v Mike van Duivenbode

Kirk Shepherd v Alan Tabern

Mike van Duivenbode v Alan Tabern

Simon Whitlock v Kirki Shepherd

Kirk Shepherd v Mike van Duivenbode

Alan Tabern v Simon Whitlock

Tuesday, April 28th

Max Hopp v Mike De Decker

Keegan Brown v. Conan Whitehead

Mike De Decker v Conan Whitehead

Max Hopp v Keegan Brown

Keegan Brown v Mike De Decker

Conan Whitehead v Max Hopp

More confirmations need to be confirmed…