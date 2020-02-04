PCMag checks whether the Pro Display XDR meets Apple’s requirements for reference quality

One of the comparisons Apple made when it launched the Pro Display XDR at WWDC last year was more expensive reference class pro monitors. PCMag has now released the full test of Apple’s $ 4,999 Pro Display XDR, which offers a direct comparison with the more expensive reference displays.

To test how well the Pro Display XDR is suitable for processing videos and photos, the PCMag test measured the Adobe RGB coverage. Here the Pro Display XDR “surpassed” the coverage of 96.7%. This is better coverage than competing displays, with the exception of the Dell U3219Q.

Per display XDR: 96.7%

Acer Predator X35: 80%

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q: 83%

Dell U3219Q 4K: 98.1%

Razer Raptor 27: 89.2%

The test also tested the DCI-P3 color gamut, which measures “how exactly a monitor can display film and TV content in creative editing apps”. PCMag says the Pro Display XDR really stands out here:

Here the surface meets the street of the Pro Display XDR. And the Pro Display XDR delivered great results here, securing a record for monitors we used to do this test in PC Labs. With a coverage of 98.7%, the Pro Display XDR (actually within the scope of the error rate) only shyly dropped from the advertised coverage of 99%. At 96.5%, this is significantly more than even the OLED-based Alienware 55, our second-highest scoring monitor in this category.

In terms of brightness, the Pro Display XDR was able to display content with a peak value of 1,560.9 nits in HDR, which almost corresponds to the value of 1,600 nits specified by Apple. The display also achieves OLED-like black levels:

Due to the FALD system, the black levels were very low at only 0.04. This is the lowest value we’ve seen outside of OLED displays. It is particularly impressive because OLEDs can completely switch off individual pixels. This leads to a so-called “infinite contrast”. The Pro Display XDR may not have infinite contrast, it may even have infinite contrast. The lowest SDR brightness of 499 nits gives the Pro Display XDR a contrast ratio of 12,460: 1.

The Pro Display XDR also set records when testing color accuracy. PCMag offers a brief explanation:

This aspect is important for everyone who works with the creation of content on a professional level, because you work most accurately with the orange color shade we have described. How “orange” is the “orange” of your monitor is measured by a number known as “Delta E”. (Expressed more often as “dE”.) The lower the dE value on a monitor, the more accurately the color that it tries to produce is displayed.

When testing all three preset color space settings on the Pro Display XDR (sRGB, Adobe RGB and DCI-P3), the lowest value was 0.68 dE. Any value below 1.0 dE is “first class” according to the rating.

Another thing the report points out is that all of this is based on Apple’s factory calibration settings. There is no way to calibrate the Pro Display XDR, although according to Apple settings for white balance and color gamut will be available soon. Nevertheless, PCMag believes that it is unlikely that a lower dE result could be achieved than with the factory settings.

Ultimately, PCMag praises the performance of the Pro Display XDR and gives the display the Editors’ Choice title. “Overall, the XDR does exactly what it wants: creators who only work on Macs are given production options of reference quality,” concludes the test.

In the full PCMag test you will find all the details about Apple Pro Display XDR.

