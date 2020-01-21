About a third of Americans say that misleading social media reports pose the greatest threat to US elections. Half of the respondents said that President Donald Trump advocated interference in the elections. This is the result of a new poll by PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist, which was published on Tuesday.

In addition, most Americans say that it is difficult to tell the difference between fake news and real facts on social media. Since the 2016 elections, the difference has widened and they don’t feel confident that technology companies are preventing social media sites from being abused this year to influence the election.

In the poll from January 7th to 12th, among 1,259 adults with an error rate of 3.5 percentage points and 1,064 registered voters with an error rate of 3.8 percentage points:

35% said misleading information was the greatest threat to safe and accurate elections, including 39% of independent voters, 31% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats.

59% of Americans say it is difficult to identify incorrect information on social media. 37% disagreed and said it was easy to see.

58% of Democrats say it has become more difficult to discover fake news since 2016.

55% of independents say it’s harder to spot fake news.

44% of Republicans find it more difficult to discover wrong stories.

In addition, 51% said Trump advocated interference in the elections:

39% said Trump made the country’s systems more secure.

10% said they were not sure.

More than 30% said a foreign country would manipulate votes to change the 2020 results.

Most of the respondents said that the media should be responsible for ensuring that false information is not released:

39% said the news media should review misleading information.

18% stated that social media companies are responsible for this.

15% say the government’s primary job is to reduce misinformation.

75% said they had little confidence in Facebook, Google or YouTube to stop fake news.

5% said they felt “very safe” about wrong information on social media websites.

In the meantime, Republicans were more likely to see election fraud as a threat than Democrats or Independents, and Democrats were more likely to oppress voters.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,