Payments are advancing for Formula One teams to protect the ‘ecosystem’

Formula One bosses said some teams were paid to protect the championship’s “ecosystem” as it absorbed the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Maffey, chief executive of Liberty Media, which owns Formula One, said teams have made many undisclosed payments, which rely heavily on profit margins from F1 to survive.

The 2020 Championship has been turbulent since the coronavirus crisis spread worldwide. The Australian Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix were canceled and seven other matches were postponed.

With the prospect of having fans without matches when the season resumes, Mafi will be making a profit this year with analysts in a conference call on Formula One.

“If you run races without a live audience, we obviously have less profit, which may not even be profitable,” said Maffey.

“We may have enough capital to deal with this in 2020, but there are cost-effective teams, especially those with no minimum guarantee from F1 and their main source of revenue is their share of profits from F1.

“We have some upfront cash before team payments for some teams. There are cases where we could do more of that. There are other things we can do to connect teams that need help. We certainly don’t see this as an open checkbook.

“We want to make sure the teams are in place as we have to compete successfully in the years 2020, 2021 and beyond.

“That’s one reason why we need to think about how we start. It is good not only for us but for the ecosystem. ”

– The future is uncertain

Meanwhile, Mafi acknowledged that Formula One bosses still have no clear idea of ​​what the season will look like, saying that officials are planning for different scenarios.

“That’s the big unknown,” Maffey said. “We have scenes for zero races anywhere from 15-18 matches, with no fanfare and only team matches,” said Mafi in a call with Wall Street analysts.

We have many opportunities or challenges in all areas. ”

Drivers will only need a short lead time to resume racing, but it will require significant planning to move teams to a specific venue, Maffey added.

“Lead time depends on a lot of things – how fast you can get a team or a neat team into one place and that place,” Maffey said.

“There are so many variables out there. Drivers can drive at any time if you can get them to a safe place. ”

