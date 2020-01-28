Paying the best quarters can be a deterrent to the Super Bowl

MIAMI – A quarter franchise in the NFL could be the biggest Catch-22 in all sports.

The teams would give everything they need to acquire one. And they will do whatever it takes to keep them.

But, the question that needs to be asked is whether it is worth it?

History has shown that you need a franchise quarterback to win the Super Bowl – or at least that makes it easier. But the cost of having a franchised quarterback has skyrocketed in recent years.

For the Steelers, this means Ben roethlisbergerThe salary cap of $ 33.5 million reached could be what would prevent them from winning a seventh Super Bowl in 2020. But he could also be the player who gives them the best chance of getting there, as we have seen in 2019 when the team went 8-8 without him.

This season’s Super Bowl fighters are a perfect example of two teams doing whatever it takes to acquire what they believe is the perfect match for winning a Super Bowl. And one of them will be right on Sunday. Either the chiefs will have made the right decision to go back in the 2017 project to obtain Patrick Mahomes, or the 49ers will have been right to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo of the Patriots.

The prices were very different. The Chiefs took the riskiest route, sending their first and third round picks of 2017, as well as a first round pick of 2018, to the Bills to move to 10th pick in the draft and acquire Mahomes as a rookie. The 49ers, meanwhile, had at least seen Garoppolo throw 94 career assists in three seasons with the Patriots before shipping a second-round pick to acquire it in 2017.

But it also meant that the timer had already started to run out for his rookie contract. That meant the 49ers had to sign Garoppolo for a new contract, which they did in 2018, awarding him a $ 137.5 million contract over five years based on the six games he had played for them in 2017. .

The 49ers would now say this deal was worth it after reaching the Super Bowl. But going to the Super Bowl and winning it are two completely different things.

Garoppolo’s salary cap reaches $ 19.85 million this season, just under 11% of the team cap. If he wins the Super Bowl, his hit would be the second highest to win a Super Bowl behind Tom bradyThe $ 22 million cap reached last season.

The only catch is that Brady’s $ 22 million cap in 2018 was 11th in the NFL among the quarters, with Garoppolo’s $ 37 million success leading the way. And Brady had won five Super Bowls before that, enjoying famous discounts for staying with the Patriots because his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, was one of the highest paid people in his business.

Brady is a free agent this year and it seems unlikely that he will be willing to make another cut deal with the Patriots.

Garoppolo also played a very minimal role – at least in the playoffs – for the 49ers reaching this point. Garoppolo only attempted 27 assists in total in the San Francisco’s two playoff wins, including only eight in the NFC Championship against the Packers.

“They have a top quarterback. They pay him all that money,” said the defender of the Chiefs. Frank Clark said of the 49ers on Tuesday. “They haven’t thrown it much, but I’m sure they want it.”

Which brings us to Mahomes. Sunday will end its third season in the NFL. He has already won an MVP award from the league, coming last season when he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship. Now after leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons.

And Mahomes was the main reason for the Chiefs’ victory, reducing them to double-digit deficits in each of Kansas City’s two playoff wins.

“If I were in charge, he could have it all,” said the chefs. Damien williams joked when I asked him on Tuesday what he thinks Mahomes will get when he gets his second contract. “He deserves it.”

Williams was referring to the total salary cap for chefs. And he may not be so far behind what he suggests.

Some have suggested that Mahomes, who has a 24-7 record as a starter, with 76 touchdown passes, would be the NFL’s first quarterback of $ 40 million a year. And since the Rams Jared Goff currently has the highest salary cap reached in 2020 at $ 36.042 million – Roethlisberger is the second – it seems likely.

But the highest-paid quarterback in the league hasn’t won the Super Bowl since Steve Young did it with the 49ers in 1994. And Young was only earning $ 4.525 million out of a salary cap of $ 38 million for each team.

This means that Young only represented 12% of the 49ers salary cap that season. That’s a large number for a position, but very different from the nearly 20% that Goff will count against the Rams’ ceiling in 2020 – or the 16.8% of Roethlisberger estimated to compare to those of the Steelers.

But the chefs will not be reluctant to give Mahomes a big deal either because they know how important the position is.

However, there is a reason that out of the last 10 winning quarters of the Super Bowl, only two were among the top 10 paid in the league this season. Eli Manning finished fourth in 2011 with a cap of $ 14.1 million and Peyton Manning finished sixth in 2015 with $ 17.5 million in its last league season.

(caption id = “attachment_954667” align = “aligncenter” width = “640”) The Super Bowl scene, Miami. – AP (/ legend)

But these are the outliers. Over the past decade, the average salary for the quarterback whose team won the Super Bowl has been 20th. This was greatly affected by Russell Wilson in 2013 (52nd) and Nick Foles in 2017 (47th), but recent history shows that teams that lock too many caps in the quarterback position make it difficult to win the Super Bowl.

Can the Steelers reverse this trend in 2020? Perhaps.

While Roethlisberger will be a big part of the cap when he returns from an elbow injury, the Steelers have a number of young stars who are still working on their first contracts. Linebacker T.J. Watt will only count $ 2.9 million from the team’s 2020 limit. security Minkah Fitzpatrick is $ 1.975 million.

The two have made the Pro Bowl this season and are expected to be among the top 10 candidates to vote for the NFL’s defensive player of the year, which will be announced on Saturday.

If you want a quarter to eat a large portion of the salary cap, you better have good deals that are big players too. But, in the long term, these players will also have to be paid.

This is what happened in Seattle, which broke its defense against the Boom Legion when the time came to compensate Wilson.

“I don’t know what the answer is”, pleads the chiefs’ offensive Eric Fisher said. “Everything is above my salary. It is for the people above me to understand.”

To continue reading, log into your account: