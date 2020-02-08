Payback time: Trump removes officials who testify to accusation

Donald Trump will be shown during a rally on April 29, 2017. (Shutterstock)

February 8, 2020

By DEB RIECHMANN, COLLEEN LONG and NANCY BENAC Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Accurate quick punishment against those who crossed him, an encouraged President Donald Trump expelled two government officials who had conducted hearings against him during his term of office. The president took retaliation only two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

First came Friday that Trump Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and assistant to national security who played a central role in the case of the Democrats, had expelled. Vindman’s lawyer said his client was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday and told to take revenge for “telling the truth.”

“The truth has cost Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his privacy,” said lawyer David Pressman in a statement. Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked to leave his White House lawyer Friday, the army said in a statement. Both men were re-assigned to the army.

Then it was reported that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, was also out.

“I was told today that the President immediately wants to recall me as an ambassador of the United States to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.

The White House had not been cautious about whether Trump would take revenge on those he saw as enemies in the accusation drama. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Thursday that Trump was happy it was over and “maybe people should pay for it.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Vindman’s deposition was “a clear and brutal revenge action that reflects the president’s fear of the truth.” The president’s revenge is precisely what caused the Republican senators to be complicit in his concealment. “

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Called it “the Friday Night Massacre”, similar to the situation of President Richard Nixon the so-called Saturday night massacre, when top justice ministry officials resigned after refusing to make his bids by a dismiss a special public prosecutor. investigation into the Watergate scandal. (The public prosecutor himself was fired anyway.)

Speier added: “I am sure Trump is fuming that he cannot fire Pelosi.”

Senate republicans, who just two days earlier acquitted Trump of allegations that he was abusing his office, sat still Friday night. Many of them had reacted indignantly during the Senate process when the Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor, suggested that Trump would take revenge on the lawmakers who crossed him during deposition.

Since his acquittal, Trump has not withheld anything from his critics, including Senator Mitt Romney from Utah, the only Republican who voted against him. On Friday, he also took after Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia democrat Trump had hoped he would vote with Republicans for his acquittal, but who eventually voted to condemn.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” about Manchin’s voices, claiming that no more president had done for his state. He added that Manchin was “just a doll” for the Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate.

It was Alexander Vindman who first told the House that there are “right things” in America – a sentence repeated in the deposition sentence by Chief Justice Schiff.

Sondland was also a crucial witness in the investigation of the House accusation and told investigators that “everyone was aware” of Trump’s desire to urge Ukraine for politically charged investigations. He told lawmakers how he learned that there was a consideration for connecting a desired visit to the White House for the leader of Ukraine and an announcement that the country would conduct the investigations that Trump wanted.

Sondland “chose to be terminated instead of resigning,” said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer issued a one-page statement that accused Trump of taking revenge on his client.

“He did what every member of our army must do every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country, even if it was to do so with danger and personal danger,” said Pressman. “And for that, the most powerful man in the world – driven by the silent, the pliable and the accomplice – has decided to take revenge.”

The White House did not respond to Pressman’s accusation. “We do not comment on personnel matters,” said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, the White House’s Foreign Policy Department, where Vindman was an expert in Ukraine.

The Democrats who wanted to replace Trump took note of Vindman’s expulsion during their evening debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Former vice president Joe Biden asked the public to stand up and applaud the lieutenant colonel.

Vindman’s status was uncertain because he testified that he did not think it was “appropriate” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” Biden and his son’s contacts with energy company Burisma in Ukraine. However, Vindman’s ouster seemed imminent when Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration of the acquittal with Republican supporters in the East Room and Friday said he was not happy with him.

“Do you think I should be happy with him?” Trump told reporters at the South Lawn of the White House. “I am not … They are going to make that decision.”

Vindman, a 20-year-old veteran in the army, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared at the end of last year for what turned out to be a testy broadcast on television. Trump supporters asked about immigrant loyalty to the United States – his parents fled the Soviet Union when he was a child – and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine, offers Vindman said he fired quickly.

In poignant testimonies Vindman spoke about the story of his family, his father brought them to the US some 40 years ago.

“Dad, my sitting here today in the US Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here looking for the United States of America to a better life for our family, “he testified. “Don’t worry, I’ll tell you the truth.”

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, recalled Vindman’s testimony that he would be fine and tweeted: “It is terrible that this administration can prove him wrong.”

Some donors of Trump welcomed the removal of Vindman.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Tweette that Vindman “should no longer be on the National Security Council. It is not about retribution. It is because he cannot be trusted, he does not agree with the president’s policies, and his term is coming to an end. “

News that both Vindman twins had been driven out, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Tweet: “The White House today has a two-for-one special on deep state speakers.”

Defense Minister Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman does not face retribution. “We protect all our service members against retaliation or something similar,” said Esper. “We have already addressed that in policy and in other ways.”

Alexander Vindman is scheduled to go to a military university in Washington, DC this summer, and his brother will be assigned to the Army General Counsel office, according to two officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and thus spoke up condition of anonymity.

Several career diplomats whose testimony during the accused hearings also helped democrats build their case against Trump remained at their posts, in Washington and in Kiev. The former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whose expulsion in the spring of 2019 was a focus of the hearings and who testified himself, recently retired.

AP writers Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker and Bob Burns contributed to this report.

