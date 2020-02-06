Pay for the free trial for Apple TV +? Claims against reality ...

One of the biggest question marks when launching Apple’s streaming video service was: will users pay for Apple TV + after their free trial ends? A survey of just over a thousand viewers has provided some answers.

So far there has been a big gap between alleged intentions and actual behavior when it comes to renewals.

Cable cutting service Flixed surveyed just over 1,000 Apple TV + viewers, finding an interesting difference between the number that said they would be renewed after their free trial expired and the number that actually did ,

Around a fifth of those surveyed received a one-year trial version with the purchase of an Apple device. 59% of respondents say they will receive an extension at the price of $ 4.99 / month when their trial ends.

However, only 28% of the 7-day test trials were renewed.

The average satisfaction with the service was relatively high at 7/10. But the price-performance ratio seems to be the figurehead for those who haven’t renewed or don’t plan to. For these people, the majority would not even pay $ 1 a month given the limited number of shows on offer. Among those who would pay, the maximum that most would pay would be $ 2 / month.

Apple’s ad for The Morning Show worked when it came to persuading people to try the show, but it was far from the most popular when people did it. Around 54% of viewers watched at least some episodes – well ahead of the second-placed For All Mankind with 24% – but 44% of them failed.

Apple has spared no expense in marketing and producing its flagship series The morning show, a drama after the fallout of a morning news program after a host dropped # MeToo, Reports have spent $ 15 million per episode on production and dominated advertising during the early rollout of the service.

This may have made it the most viewed program: 54 percent of respondents had viewed at least part of it, which made it by far the most viewed program. But it wasn’t the most popular [and also not the one] that the show people would probably stick to.

The morning show took eighth place in satisfaction ratings. Helpers and servants received the highest ratings.

Of course, for those participating in the one-year free trial, there is likely to be a lot of change in the number of shows on offer before they have to decide whether they’re ready to pay for Apple TV +.

