Pawasarat, researcher at UWM, champion of social justice

John Pawasarat, a former researcher at the UWM’s Employment and Training Institute, died on January 2. He was 70 years old. (Photo: courtesy of Lois Quinn)

John Pawasarat may have been the big data guy, but he has spent most of his career shedding light on the human needs of people too often pushed to the margins.

For nearly four decades working as a researcher – then director – for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Employment and Training Institute, Pawasarat has written a massive list of reports and articles that examine reality behind the biggest social challenges in Milwaukee and Wisconsin: poverty, racial segregation, mass incarceration and access to education and employment opportunities.

He used these results to drive change, always asking how we can do better for the youth of Wisconsin, its marginalized, its poor and its inmates.

“He studied all the things he didn’t like in a way,” said Lois Quinn, wife and co-researcher of Pawasarat. “He studied the poor because he didn’t like poverty. He studied prisons because he didn’t see it as a way to have a solid economic base for families. He looked at dropouts and what could be the alternatives for keeping people in school. “

Pawasarat died on January 2 of prostate cancer at the age of 70.

John Pawasarat, Director of the Employment and Training Institute, speaks during a community discussion on driver’s licenses held on June 11, 2007 by the editorial board of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (Photo: Bill Schulz / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The researcher was known to his relatives and colleagues for his willingness – some would say the constraint – to dive into massive data sets, mapping hundreds of thousands of people to expose the communities in which injustices and barriers are the most concentrated, while shedding light on the personal stories of the people who lived there.

“What harassed him the most were the people who didn’t fit in,” said Quinn.

Pawasarat began his career teaching at an alternative high school on the south side, before working with the Social Development Commission to set up three adult literacy programs, then working with local public libraries on community projects.

But he is best known for his work at UWM, largely with Quinn, researching huge data sets on everything from driver’s licenses to career outcomes of graduates of Milwaukee public schools to welfare programs. to be. The job often required compiling information himself, such as when he made a driver’s license file on each Wisconsinite.

“He was the summoner number,” said Quinn. “I would be so frustrated because he has been working on this data file for three or four months and if I ask the wrong question, he says:” Oh, that’s interesting “and we are studying for another month. would say, “Oh no, what did I do? I didn’t mean to put you on the right track! “”

The two started dating while taking a computer class at UWM and celebrated 40 years of marriage in June. They had two daughters, Mary and Kate, whom they raised together for several years while sharing their employment at UWM. Quinn retired from UWM in 2016 and from Pawasarat in 2017.

“He was a Sheboygan boy I had just been taken with. I did not fall in love with him for his work on the data,” said Quinn with a laugh.

Maybe not, but the pair’s groundbreaking work made people talk – in Milwaukee and across the country.

Their research on driver’s licenses was cited in a Supreme Court opinion in a 2008 case on voter identification laws; their decades of work on social welfare led to the visit of a committee from the UK House of Commons. Their ambitious reports were covered by news organizations across the country.

Locally, Pawasarat was often quoted and quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in stories and surveys, in addition to writing his own opinion pieces.

The work was not without challenges.

In the early 1990s, Pawasarat and Quinn undertook a massive overhaul of the social protection system in the state of Wisconsin. One program was to reduce benefits for parents whose children were not in school. Researchers analyzed the Learnfare and Workfare programs, which aimed to motivate benefit recipients to make sure their children go to school and keep jobs.

“And the conclusion that John drew from this data was that Learnfare did not allow students to have better attendance despite claims that it would – and it already did. And the work programs were not no more effective than people getting a job on their own. ” “Quinn said.” And it was very controversial at the time, in the state and nationally. “

As the first results were revealed, said Quinn, the researchers and the university received pressure from the state to halt their work. Pawasarat did not want to give in.

“When he had inside him that there had been an injustice, he went there,” said Tony Báez, a member of the Milwaukee school board who researched with Pawasarat.

Pawasarat then wrote reports on the struggling postal code 53206, creating 30 maps showing the impact of segregation in the city. He has written on the importance of providing education and professional skills to the state’s incarcerated population. He became a vocal opponent of the mass incarceration of African American men in Wisconsin.

Báez recalled a study in which Pawasarat followed the path of Milwaukee public school students through the Milwaukee Area Technical College and into the labor market. He found that MATC graduates took four years to reach the salary that UWM students earned after graduation. Such analyzes went beyond what MATC itself had the bandwidth to conduct, and they led the school to improve, said Báez.

“(Pawasarat and Quinn) were incredibly hard workers, incredibly committed,” said Báez. “I saw them in this office until late, working with students, growing other people, and making sure to share their knowledge with other people.”

In an opinion article published on May 11, 2013 in the Sentinel Journal, Pawasarat shared his study on two decades of files from the Ministry of Correctional Services and the Ministry of Transport, describing the obstacles to employment and training that are faced. confronted black men who were victims of DOC and DOT violations.

“The results were alarming,” wrote Pawasarat.

Epidemic rates of incarceration of black men in Milwaukee County meant that more than half of black men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s had been detained in correctional facilities. The state’s prison population has more than tripled since 1990. Only 10% of African American men with incarceration records had a valid Wisconsin driver’s license with no recent suspensions or revocations.

“The levels of incarceration of black men represent a huge loss of talent in the labor market for the community and have devastating effects on the children and families of Milwaukee,” concluded Pawasarat. “Without an efficient workforce, a driver’s license and educational supports, we could lose yet another generation of young black men.”

Clarence Johnson, Executive Director of Community Services for Wisconsin, said that Pawasarat’s work on driver’s licenses has formed the basis of the agency’s program to help community members get their licenses renewed or reinstated .

He said that Pawasarat was always humble, “revealing ugly truths” – truths that many people did not want to recognize about the barriers that disproportionately affect people of color and the poor.

Quinn said she hopes her husband’s legacy and work will continue to drive change and social justice in Wisconsin. In the days following her death, she said that she had often thought of a quote from George Bernard Shaw, paraphrased by Robert F. Kennedy:

“Some men see things as they are and say,” Why? “I dream of things that never existed and I say,” Why not? “”

A memorial for Pawasarat will take place on Saturday at the UWM Hefter conference center from 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wisconsin Community Services to help support its Center for Driver’s License Recovery & Employability, www.wiscs.org/support/donate/

