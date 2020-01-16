Pavement, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, Beck and Massive Attack are among the artists announced for the headline of Primavera Sound 2020. The annual festival, to be held in Barcelona from June 3 to 7, will also feature Bikini performances Kill, The National, Kacey Musgraves, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, Dinosaur Jr., King Krule, Young Thug and Tyler, the Creator.

Make your dreams come true since 2001 2001 # BestFestivalForever # PS2020 https://t.co/rbkYG3lNIm pic.twitter.com/pnScbBO5TZ

– Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) January 15, 2020

This year, Primavera, which also organizes festivals in Porto and Los Angeles, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and include general four-day passes and VIP four-day passes.

Caption this. 🎂 # PS2020 #BestFestivalForever

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. https://t.co/rbkYG3lNIm pic.twitter.com/Y1SKapshGy

– Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) January 15, 2020

This year, Primavera Sound will expand to Los Angeles for the first time. The Californian offspring, co-produced by Live Nation, will take place on September 19 and 20 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. Early bird tickets for the festival will be available from June 7 and will be announced in the coming months.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and celebrating our 20th anniversary seemed like the perfect time for the decision to cross overseas,” said Gabi Ruiz, one of the directors of Primavera Sound, in a statement. “Our goal is to bring the spirit and the ambiance of Primavera Sound to cities with a similar feeling: creative, colorful and welcoming. And with that, give something new to the city, show a new side and new possibilities to build and harvest together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles. “