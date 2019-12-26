Paulo Retre wants to lose his versatile role as a label and midfielder

Loading...

Being a man of all trades has given him a lot of experience but, now 26 years old, Retre wants to become a master of a trade. After each game in the back, he thought about how to improve as a central midfielder.

"The simple fact of playing in different positions allows you to better understand when you enter your own position. You know what is required of the other positions, I know where [right-back Rhyan Grant] will be when I & # 39; 39; will have the ball, "he said. "Just in general, playing in the back, you have everything in front of you. It's easier than playing in the middle, where you have people hurrying you from behind and you go over your shoulder. It's not that simple to go back to playing in the middle of what people think they are watching on TV. "

Loading

A knee injury to Brandon O'Neill gave Retre a rare game streak in his natural position. He looks set to keep the role on Sunday night when Sydney FC host their former club, Melbourne City, in a top-ranking clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah. This is another chance for Retre to impress. He wants to become a top midfielder next season and is one of the few players in Sydney to retire from the contract at the end of the season. If others leave, Retre could become the club's main defensive midfielder next season.

"This is what every player wants and, ultimately, it depends on the coaching staff," he said. "In the near future, I definitely want to play a lot more in the middle and I have the last four or five weeks … Even last year, I had a few patches in the midfield so , yes, in the future I want to play in the middle.

"I feel like I can play pretty well as # 6, # 8 or # 10. It just depends on what the coach expects from you in a particular game. I think as No. 6 I can play my best football, but sometimes it's not as easy to be my choice on where I want to play. "