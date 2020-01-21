Paul, Thunder rally for victory over struggling Rockets

HOUSTON – After scoring 27 points in the first half against his former team, Chris Paul was on the bench during a big run in Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter, when a Thunder fan started coaching against coach Billy Donovan to become the veteran to put the guard back in the game.

Paul turned to the man and gave him a look that indicated that the group on the floor was doing fine before he asked him: “Don’t you see the score?”

Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 when the Thunder came up from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the cold-shooting James Harden and the Houston Rockets 112-107 on Monday.

While Paul shouted in what he said was perhaps the best win of his season of the season, Harden postponed his post-game shower for some extra work on his shooting after the Rockets lost their worst fourth consecutive season.

Harden spent about 25 minutes on the field before returning to the dressing room, and it was hard to claim he didn’t need the exercise. The former MVP scored 29 points but went 1 of 17 out of 3-point range in an amazingly inefficient performance.

“I’m just trying to get back to basics,” he said. “I think that when you’re struggling, you’re just trying to get back to the basics and basics of your recording and form, form recordings and things like that. Stay with your recording. And just all the repetition.”

Former Thunder player Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for Houston.

Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after the break, wore the Thunder after the break.

“It was nice to see how the boys stayed together, the course stayed and fought back,” said Paul.

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni was asked what went wrong.

“Could not take a shot, not make dirty shots,” he said. “At the moment we are in a period when something goes bad, it is bad and when it rains, it pours. And it pours.”

Oklahoma City used a 6-0 point, marked by a shark from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after he stole the ball from Harden, to set up the Thunder 108-105 with about a minute to go.

Harden made a layout for Houston to narrow the lead, but Schroder made a jump-shot with 28 seconds remaining to make it 110-107. Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer on the other side and Gilgeous-Alexander added two free throws to secure the win.

“Dennis and Gallinari have taken some really big shots to get us back in the game,” Donovan said. “And then we got some timely stops and some good rebounds. So it was really a great job from those guys.”

Houston had a 15-point lead before the Thunder scored 13 straight points to come within 100-98 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Gallinari led the way in Oklahoma City in that trajectory, made two 3-pointers and added three free throws after a 3-point error.

Harden then made one of the two free throws, but Gallinari hit again with a 3 seconds later that made it 101-all. Gilgeous-Alexander then made one of the two free throws to give the Thunder their first lead since the first quarter.

Westbrook scored the first field goal from Houston in more than four minutes with a layout with just over three minutes left. He then added a new layout after a few seconds to give the Rockets a 105-102 lead with about two minutes to go.

The Thunder was 16 points behind after three quarters, but a 9-2 point, with five points from Schroder, brought them within 91-82 with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Houston trailed 10 in the first half, but led the break at seven and used a 9-3 run to open the third quarter and push it to 73-60. P.J. Tucker had a 3-pointer in that piece and Westbrook added four points.

Houston scored the last four points in a third quarter, where Oklahoma City scored only 14 points to make it 87-71 and enter the fourth.

TIP INS

Thunder: Steven Adams sprained his left ankle on a hard error from Capela early in the first quarter. He missed both free throws after the error and then stopped playing. Capela got a blatant-1. … Paul was given a technique to argue early in the fourth quarter about an error message.

Rockets: G Austin Rivers missed a second consecutive game with a right thumb injury. He said he feels better and expects to return on Wednesday. … Westbrook has scored 30 points or more in five consecutive games.

THE TRIPLE DOUBLE OF WESTBROOK

With his performance on Monday, Westbrook joined LeBron James as the only players who had a triple-double against all 30 current NBA teams. Monday was Westbrook’s eighth of the season, 146th of his career and the 42nd time he had a triple-double in a 30-point game.

NEXT ONE

Thunder: visit Orlando on Wednesday evening.

Rockets: Host Denver on Wednesday evening.