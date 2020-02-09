Paul Pogba loses protective boots more than a month after the operation as Man Utd Ace approaches to return after an injury – The Sun.

PAUL POGBA intensifies his rehab phase when he tries to come back from an ankle injury.

The Frenchman has not played since December and has been wearing protective boots for over a month since he was under the knife.

4

Paul Pogba shows his boot-free right foot credit: Instagram @paulpogba

4

The Frenchman uses the hours in the gym when he wants to return to actionCredit: Instagram @paulpogba

His teammates left Sturm-UK for a warm weather training camp in Spain.

But 26-year-old Pogba is working on his recovery in Dubai and shared a few photos of himself in the gym – minus his protective boots.

The playmaker who won the World Cup got the green light to leave United in the summer.

MAN UTD NEWS LIVE: Learn everything about the Red Devils

SunSport announced exclusively that Old Trafford’s chiefs had lowered £ 30million of their offer price when they planned to continue.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has publicly criticized United in a number of allegations.

And the couple found out that the club is ready to let go in the next transfer window – when their £ 150m demands are met.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to go in a different direction, with Pogba playing only eight games this season.

Real Madrid and Juventus are among the interested parties and will closely monitor the midfielder’s recovery.

Bruno Fernandes came to Old Trafford for £ 55m this summer, and Solskjaer hopes the Portuguese can contribute the creativity he lacked in Pogba’s absence.

4

Manchester United missed Paul Pogba’s creativity in midfield. Credit: Instagram @paulpogba

4

The French international is recovering step by step. Credit: Instagram @paulpogba

Jack Grealish prefers to switch from Man United if he leaves Aston Villa despite the transfer interests of Real Madrid and Barcelona