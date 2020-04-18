Paul O’Neill, Previous Treasury Main Who Ran Alcoa, Dies at 84

Paul O’Neill, whose outspokenness expense him his position as President George W. Bush’s initially Treasury secretary soon after obtaining led Alcoa Inc. via a time period of steady profitability, has died. He was 84.

The Wall Street Journal noted O’Neill’s death on Saturday at his house in Pittsburgh. He experienced been less than therapy for lung most cancers.

O’Neill ran the Treasury Section for 23 months and was the 1st casualty of Bush’s Cupboard after roiling economical markets and running to offend 3 of the job’s main constituencies: Wall Road, Congress and foreign officials.

His dismissal for the duration of a sluggish restoration from the 2001 recession followed a career that involved turning the largest U.S. aluminum producer from a company profitable mostly when the commodity’s rates ended up higher into a common-setter that built cash in 11 of his 12 total a long time at the helm.

In an administration that shunned disunity, O’Neill disagreed with two of its most contentious international and domestic guidelines: the conclusion to invade Iraq and a next round of tax cuts to revive the economy.

His feuds with the White Household had been chronicled in “The Rate of Loyalty,” a 2004 book that Pulitzer Prize-successful journalist Ron Suskind wrote using interviews and countless numbers of webpages of Treasury documents delivered by O’Neill.

A self-styled straight-talker who tried to introduce enterprise methods to politically-driven Washington, O’Neill not often withheld his stress with the conventions of politics or worldwide plan building.

Unconventional Positions

Indicating he saw very little benefit in text not backed by motion, he loathed the U.S. “strong dollar” coverage, a mostly rhetorical gadget aimed at marketplaces and championed by Robert Rubin, the second of Bill Clinton’s 3 Treasury secretaries. O’Neill sought to restrict to a single sheet the multipage communiques dispersed by Group of 7 finance ministers. And he favored manufacturing facility tours more than the ceremony of speeches that typically accompanied the task.

For Bush, who entered business office in 2001 planning to overhaul the nation’s Social Protection process, the outspoken Treasury secretary with a desire for fiscal restraint became much more of a legal responsibility in a publish-Sept. 11 world of wars and ballooning budget deficits. O’Neill departed in December 2002 soon after people he challenged took offense, and publications together with the New York Times and the Wall Road Journal predicted his sacking.

“Doing the suitable matter is fantastic politics,” O’Neill said in June 2002. “I don’t know how to kind it out any other way, and it is what I’m likely to do until finally I get fired or pull the rip twine. If men and women never like what I’m accomplishing, I do not give a damn.”

‘Steady Hand’

Early on, Bush described O’Neill as a “steady hand” who would soothe investors right after nominating him on the advice of Dick Cheney, who turned vice president, and then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. O’Neill pledged that his days as a “free-ranging, self-admitted maverick” were being about.

They ended up all improper. Within just two months O’Neill despatched the greenback plunging when he explained to a German newspaper the U.S. didn’t truly observe the strong greenback policy, recommended Bush’s tax slash wouldn’t strengthen the economic system as substantially as the administration calculated, and informed Wall Avenue traders he could understand their careers in a handful of weeks.

O’Neill mentioned his refusal to adhere to scripts and his willingness to speak his thoughts proved he was an independent thinker making an attempt to “give individuals an training.” Senator Chuck Grassley the moment mentioned “more of his unreserved honesty is required inside of the Beltway.”

Other defenders said O’Neill’s assessments were being often exact if not constantly politically savvy. He questioned the virtue of Bush’s steel tariffs and U.S. plan on Cuba even although all those views veered from the administration’s suggestions. In yet another accurate-but-tactless howler, he stated in protection of atomic electrical power: “If you established apart A few Mile Island and Chernobyl, the security report of nuclear is genuinely extremely fantastic.”

To begin with, he was inclined to do some political hefty-lifting for Bush, assisting thrust a $1.35 trillion tax cut via Congress in 2001 more rapidly than lawmakers experienced predicted. When the U.S. financial state slid into a economic downturn in O’Neill’s opening 3 months, he turned the first Treasury main to preside about a contraction considering that Nicholas Brady in the early 1990s.

Terror Assaults

The terrorist attacks in September 2001, which pressured O’Neill to minimize small a journey to Tokyo and return to Washington on a armed service airplane, shattered the nation’s self confidence and worsened the federal funds, which in 2002 fell into a deficit for the initially time since 1997. The unemployment level, at 4.2% when O’Neill was sworn into office environment, achieved a 7 1/2-year high of 6% the month he was fired.

John Snow, the previous chief govt officer of CSX Corp., changed O’Neill and helped Bush secure congressional acceptance for the next round of tax reductions he’d sought.

The Suskind e book stirred Washington with its description of Bush getting “like a blind guy in a roomful of deaf folks,” with very little desire in coverage and an accusation that Bush entered business already planning to assault Iraq. O’Neill said he browse internet pages of assessment on Iraq and observed minimal cause to invade. The intelligence employed to justify the invasion later proved flawed.

In his 2010 memoir “Decision Points,” Bush wrote that O’Neill hardly ever overtly disagreed with the administration’s system to lessen taxes and that he and the Treasury chief he called Pablo “never clicked.”

“He didn’t obtain my assurance, nor credibility with the monetary local community or Congress,” Bush wrote.

‘Never Clicked’

O’Neill took issue with Bush’s claim that he did not overtly oppose the tax cuts.

“It is not legitimate,” O’Neill reported on Bloomberg Tv in December 2010. He stated he lifted his objections in April, August and November 2002.

“One of the items he claims in the e-book is that the two of us by no means clicked,” O’Neill mentioned in the interview. “To that I would say, ‘Amen.’ I could hardly ever figure out how to have a logical progressive discussion with him about anything.”

Paul Henry O’Neill, born on Dec. 4, 1935, in St. Louis, moved usually in the course of his childhood with his father’s armed service transfers, dwelling in Alaska, Hawaii and somewhere else. He once clashed with Senator Robert Byrd, the extended-serving Democrat from West Virginia, about who had the poorest childhood.

“I started my existence in a property with out drinking water or energy,” O’Neill told Byrd at a 2002 hearing, in a tense exchange that almost introduced the Treasury secretary to tears in advance of a packed place.

O’Neill researched economics at California Condition College at Fresno, and gained a master’s diploma in community administration from Indiana College in Bloomington.

Federal government Employment

His government profession began as a laptop or computer techniques analyst at the Veterans Affairs Department in 1961, moving to the Office environment of Administration and Price range from 1967 to 1977. He labored in the administrations of Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard M. Nixon before rising to deputy price range director less than Gerald R. Ford.

For the duration of Ford’s presidency, O’Neill formulated friendships with Greenspan, then chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Donald Rumsfeld and Cheney, who both equally served as chief of personnel. O’Neill afterwards mentioned he drastically admired Ford. In 2019, the Gerald R. Ford Basis awarded him its medal of distinguished public company.

Leaving government immediately after Ford’s election defeat in 1976, O’Neill produced his fortune as an govt at Intercontinental Paper Co., the place he was president from 1985 to 1987, and New York-dependent Alcoa. In his 2001 fiscal disclosure, he noted property valued involving $67 million and $253 million, making him one of the wealthiest officers in the Bush administration.

At Alcoa, where he was CEO from 1987 to 1999, O’Neill boosted factory performance and empowered plant supervisors, in its place of company greater-ups, to make choices. He also basically knocked down the walls at Alcoa’s offices in Pittsburgh, its headquarters at the time, to improve conversation. He abandoned his corner place of work and positioned executives in cubicles, an initiative he carried to the Treasury to the dismay of some civil servants in the department’s 19th-century constructing.

Rebuilding Alcoa

O’Neill’s time period at Alcoa, throughout which its workforce swelled to extra than 140,000 from 48,000, gained praise from union officials and turned the issue of a Harvard Company University scenario analyze. Throughout his tenure, he turned close to an old-economy enterprise around a just about 12-12 months period in which U.S. makers hemorrhaged more than 200,000 work.

In a steel city with a prosperous background of unions, he sought to improve workplace ailments to render structured labor avoidable. His campaign to raise employee basic safety improved Alcoa’s record to .2 missing workday incidents, or incidents for each and every 100 workers that led to times off perform, from 1.86, in accordance to one Harvard analyze.

“I always felt O’Neill had a worry and sensitivity for working people,” George Becker, a former president of the United Steelworkers Union, explained in March 2001. O’Neill “knows you have to make things to build wealth.”

Sports Auto

After returning to Washington to provide below Bush — whom he at first tried to rebuff, expressing he was the wrong person for the career — O’Neill sought to boost productivity and motivate workforce by yet again emphasizing safety. Constantly in public with a neatly trimmed head of white hair, he commenced get the job done before dawn, commuting in a silver Audi TT sporting activities auto from his apartment at the Watergate elaborate, preferring it to a authorities-assigned car escorted by Magic formula Services guards.

O’Neill’s connection with Wall Road deteriorated at the start off, when he derided traders as “not the form of persons you would want to help you believe about advanced inquiries.” It did not aid when he elevated doubts about his perseverance to a strong currency and traveled to Central Asia in July 2002 even as the S&P 500 Index posted its greatest drop considering the fact that the Oct 1987 crash.

He strained ties with Congress by in the beginning refusing to divest pretty much $100 million of Alcoa inventory ahead of agreeing to do so. He explained the initiatives of his have party’s legislators to bolster the economic system as “show business” — nonetheless a further you-just can’t-tackle-the-reality assertion.

Organization Savvy

Right before an Oct 2001 Senate hearing, Bush reminded his Treasury secretary, “Paul, really don’t go and be argumentative,” O’Neill afterwards recalled.

O’Neill’s enterprise acumen and eagerness to buck conference did make benefits. Arguing that the authorities must behave much more like a private company, he pared the length of time it took the Treasury to shut its month-conclude financial books to a few times from quite a few weeks.

He persuaded global governments to enhance the volume of grants created by the Earth Bank and crack down on financing of terrorism. He toured Africa in Could 2002 with U2 entrance male Bono, drawing worldwide media notice to the continent’s poverty and scoring O’Neill the honorific of remaining the very first Treasury secretary to appear on the “Oprah Winfrey Show.”

In other places on the world phase, O’Neill stirred controversy by pledging to conclusion substantial monetary bailouts for rising current market international locations in disaster and then supporting Intercontinental Financial Fund financial loans for Turkey, Argentina and Brazil. He claimed Argentina had “no market to converse of,” and his motorcade was pelted with eggs when he visited there. He 2 times sent Brazilian bonds reeling by expressing more aid didn’t “seem brilliant” and then suggesting the funds could end up in “Swiss financial institution accounts.”

Soon after leaving authorities, O’Neill returned to Pittsburgh, the reborn steel city wherever he came from to go after his desire in earning the professional medical business there a lot more successful and advising New York-based mostly Blackstone Group LP.

As of mid-2019, it was clear that time hadn’t substantially diminished his inclination for frank discourse.

In a dispute with a local clinic board on which he served, O’Neill pulled no punches in opinions carried in the area newspaper. “I identified swiftly that the board was a sham. The board meetings have been a sham. They have been demonstrate-and-convey to about how great they were being and they weren’t.”

O’Neill and his wife, Nancy, had four children: Patricia, Margaret, Julie and Paul.

