Paul Moravec's 'Sanctuary Road' illuminates William Still's subway: NPR

William Still (1821-1902), a conductor of the Underground Railroad, who helped nearly 800 enslaved African Americans to freedom.

Naxos American Classics



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Naxos American Classics

Naxos American Classics

Harriet Tubman is perhaps the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, but a new album highlights another key figure: William Still, who helped almost 800 enslaved African Americans escape to freedom in the years before the Civil War.

It is time for Still to be widely recognized for his efforts as an abolitionist, historian and conductor for the Underground Railroad. He plays a prominent role in the new film Harriet (portrayed by Leslie Odom Jr.) and is the central figure in Sanctuary Road, a new oratorio by the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec, based on Still’s book The Underground Railroad from the Year 1872 based. Kent Tritle skillfully conducts the Oratorio Society of New York Orchestra, the choir and a dynamic line-up of African-American soloists.

Nevertheless, who was born free in New Jersey in 1821, moved to Philadelphia in his twenties, where he worked for an abolitionist society. He soon became an important figure in the railroad organization and wrote down almost everything he saw and heard.

“Preserve every story, every fact, every event,” sings the bass baritone Dashon Burton with velvety authority in the role of Still. Every tiny detail was recorded by Still in his interviews with the formerly enslaved. The stories he documented were terrifying and painful.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCdZONzzlyo (/ embed)

Youtube



Consider Ellen Craft, sung by mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis with a dramatic sense of nervousness and balance. Craft, whose skin color was light, disguised himself as a white man – a sick slave owner – and went to Philadelphia with her enslaved valet, who was actually her fiance.

Another shocking story belongs to the resourceful Henry “Box” Brown, who sent himself to Philadelphia in a box from Richmond, Virginia and breathed through a hole the size of a nickel.

Sanctuary Road is not without humor. Before he got into his box, Brown wrote “THIS PAGE UP” about it. Apparently, those who shipped him were less smart than Brown, having turned part of his treacherous journey upside down. Baritone Malcolm J. Merriweather, whose dedicated appearance is associated with a hint of confusion, ends his scene and explains: “If only these fools could read!”

The illustrated trips are fraught with dangers. Between the longer stories, Moravec and Campbell insert three frenzied chases, in which the tenor Joshua Blue can be seen, and which show the enslaved Wesley Harris’s breathless running through forests and avoiding roads.

The choir on Sanctuary Road comments on the action and takes part in it. As angry slave owners, the singers scream and reward runaways.

Moravec’s music for Sanctuary Road does not attempt to push any envelopes. His stirring poetry à la Samuel Barber sounds solid American and goes well with Mark Campbell’s libretto, which comes from Still’s book. Campbell, who may be considered America’s best librettist, owes 36 operas, including Kevin Puts’ Pulitzer award-winning Silent Night.

The Americans have a long way to go to fully understand the Underground Railroad. We cannot know the hell of slavery firsthand. But in a play like Sanctuary Road, we can get to know William Still – an important figure in our history – and the hundreds that he led to freedom.