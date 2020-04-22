Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga lead the album “Together at Home”

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish are among the many artists who appear on the Global Citizen soundtrack, One World: Together at Home via Universal Music Group. Titled after the live event of last weekend, this album of 79 songs compiles all the performances of the debates.

The proceeds from the soundtrack will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, funded by the United Nations Foundation. The album is available on all major streaming platforms.

“With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s largest streaming services, One World: Together At Home The Album will continue to generate support for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers around the world helping to save lives, “Global Citizen Co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who missed the live event will be able to discover the community created by this historic world event.”

Organized by Lady Gaga, artistic director of the event, this eight-hour special program was broadcast on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms around the world. Hosted by late night pillars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, whose respective American networks simultaneously aired the show, programming for the event also included Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson , Kasey Musgraves and many other artists.