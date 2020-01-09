Paul Le Guen forced to comment on Celtic speculation

Loading...

We have given you the latest news so far in January about the best and worst transfer rumors. A rumor that has had some legs in recent days is the clear interest of the club in Tino Kadewere.

The Zimbabwean born soccer player currently plays in Ligue 2 and has scored 17 goals in 19 games for Le Havre. When a striker scores for fun, there will always be an interest in him – but the fact that Kadewere has a hot scoring series and Celtic is looking for a striker is the only thing that marries this rumor together, we don’t know for sure.

When we realized who the boss of Le Havre was at the moment, we got a real blast from the past when it turned out to be Paul Le Guen.

Asked if his striker Tino Kadewere could make the switch to Celtic, the Frenchman answered

“I think Tino can play anywhere.” Le Guen told SunSport.

The former unfortunate Ibrox boss, however, does not always want his star attacker to leave.

“Right now I want him to stay, it’s a pleasure working with him.” He added.

Celtic is still making its way through goals and negotiations with supporters are becoming a bit impatient. A striker certainly seems to land in January, whoever it is.