Paul Krugman is not a good, very bad internet day

Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, professor at City University in New York and columnist of the New York Times, experienced a chain of seemingly internet fraud mishaps based on Twitter posts that he later deleted. Krugman initially stated that “I was on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it, someone compromised my IP address and used it to download child pornography.”

This is a widespread scam on the phone, and it appears that Krugman finally realized that it was a scam – and the New York Times security team responded to help him. However, this only happened when he tweeted again about another fraud in the form of a spam email regarding a deposit into a non-existent Bitcoin wallet.

At that time we tried to contact Professor Krugman and CUNY to get more details, but received no answer.

It is not clear whether the call to Krugman was a targeted scam or was simply the target of an arbitrary robocall scam that Ars has reported on in the past (and which this reporter has received three calls from in the past two days ).

Despite his expertise, Krugman is a prime candidate for such attacks due to his public presence and previously proven dissatisfaction with the technology. He may have been attacked by someone trying to access his computer using social engineering. But they often fail to report victims of this type of attack because they are embarrassed to be cheated.

I held a number of training sessions with the public about robocalls and internet fraud – including a lecture I gave in a public library when Krugman started sharing his experience. Given the many experiences that many people – especially seniors – have in dealing with technical support, the dependence on landline phones and the general inconvenience towards technology, it is not surprising that fraudsters find enough targets to continue to support themselves economically ,

It is therefore important that people with a little technical know-how and experience educate family members and people in their communities about this type of criminal activity. Tell them not to click this link in an email or Facebook message, Windows won’t call them, and show them the Federal Trade Commission website report on phone fraud.

Listing image by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for the New York Times